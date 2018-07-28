'We're looking for everything really - dancers, clowns, magicians, you name it' - Ireland's Got Talent presenter Lucy Kennedy

Ireland's Got Talent presenter Lucy Kennedy reckons the upcoming series could top its debut season, saying that the best talent hasn't been found yet.

A second season of the talent-search show, modelled off its UK counterpart Britain's Got Talent, was confirmed last month at the launch of the TV3 rebrand to Virgin Media Television.

The producers are on the hunt for more of the nation's most talented acts, including the "weird and wonderful".

"If you've a strange or bizarre act, an incredibly talented pet or are part of a unique family performance, apply now for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," they said.

Show host Lucy believes there is someone out there who could even soar to the heights of Evelyn Williams.

The 81-year-old Tallaght great-grandmother stole the hearts of the nation when she wowed the judges with her audition and became the first recipient of their Golden Buzzer for her rendition of Dusty Springfield's You Don't Have To Say You Love Me.

Asked whether there could be another superstar like Evelyn yet to be discovered, Lucy gave a resounding yes.

"I think there is most definitely. I don't think we have seen what talent Ireland really has," said Lucy.

"Hopefully everyone will come out of the woodwork and impress us all.

As for what the show is looking for this time round, the Living With Lucy star said that anything goes when it comes to the search for Ireland's most exciting talent.

"We're looking for a bit of everything really - dancers, clowns, magicians, you name it, a good variety, old, young."

Personally, Lucy is a fan of children's acts - which is no surprise as talented dance group RDC from Cork, all aged between 10 and 23, walked away with last season's €50,000 prize money.

"I love children's groups, I love comedians. Hopefully we will see some good comedians - and acrobats. I think we want everything," she said.

If you think you have what it takes to impress Louis, Jason, Denise and Michelle, you can apply for the brand new series of the show by heading to TV3.ie/GotTalent.

