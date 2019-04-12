'We're gutted' - Robbie Williams and Ayda Field quit The X Factor after just one season

The showbiz power couple were both judges on the ITV talent show last year, but have taken to Instagram to confirm they will not return to the series later this year due to other commitments.

X Factor judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

A joint post on Robbie's Instagram read: "Sadly though it’s impossible to do everything … and we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year."

But the married couple will still be working with show boss Simon Cowell on other projects.

A major overhaul is coming for The X Factor this year (Ian West/PA)

They added: "We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward - and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up…x"

The 45-year-old singer teased he and Ayda, 39, have some "big announcements coming soon", and he has numerous other projects, including performing at The Wynn Las Vegas in June and July.

X factor judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Simon Cowell and Louis Tomlinson (Ray Burmiston/Thames/Syco/ITV)

He wrote: "A quick update from Team Williams… it’s been a very busy year so far. Vegas has been incredible and we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again. I’ve got the massive @BSTHydePark show on July 14 and I’ve written the lyrics and music for the #RSCBoyInDress show with @guyachambers - opening on November 8. As well as all this we’ve got some very big announcements coming soon - but we can’t reveal all yet. (sic)"

Robbie and Ayda's announcement comes just a day after Louis Tomlinson - who was also a judge with the pair and Simon last year - admitted he is "less likely" to return to 'The X Factor' panel this year because the show may clash with his album work.

He said: "He [show boss Simon Cowell] hasn't called me yet.

"I had an amazing experience on the show last year, but if it's going to get in the way of my mission for this year, which is releasing the album, then it's probably going to be less likely."

Online Editors