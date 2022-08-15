We’re gambling with planet’s future, says Star Shatner

Actor William Shatner has said his trip to space emphasised to him the extent to which society is “gambling” with the planet.

Last October, the 91-year-old Star Trek leading man became the oldest person to travel to space after he blasted off in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space travel company.

Shatner, who is best known as Captain James T Kirk of the fictional USS Enterprise, revealed that he filmed the voyage for an upcoming documentary about his life.

Reflecting on the journey to the final frontier, he told The Sunday Times: “When I went up there and I could see the curvature of the Earth and the vast blackness surrounding it, it really hit home how much we don’t know and how we’re gambling with our planet.

“I couldn’t help but think about the terrible burden that Clive, my two-year-old great-grandchild, is facing when he gets older.”

He said that his daughters tried to persuade him not to go as they thought it was “too dangerous” but that his grandchildren thought it was “so cool”.