Love Island has proved a huge ratings winner for 3e, drawing in more than 100,000 viewers with its recent episodes.

Love Island has proved a huge ratings winner for 3e, drawing in more than 100,000 viewers with its recent episodes.

We're all loving Love Island as ratings soar across Ireland and UK

The reality show is currently in its fourth series and has taken viewers in Ireland and the UK by storm.

This year's series, which sees young, bikini-clad singletons looking for love in an exotic location, scored ITV2's highest-ever viewing figures, with more than four million tuning in to the opening episode. The show is also proving to be hugely attractive to viewers here.

Rosie Williams on Love Island (ITV)

Just over 105,100 people watched the first episode on 3e this year, with the overall figure rising to 142,000 for those who recorded the show or watched it at a later date, an increase of 35pc. Love Island's third series, which aired last year, saw the series experience a huge increase in popularity.

Love Island (ITV)

This year's debut episode was up 192pc on last year's launch, which was watched by 36,000 viewers on 3e. The reality series has proved extremely popular with younger viewers, with 42pc of the audience for the debut episode aged between 16 and 34.

The first programme of the new series of Love Island had a consolidated audience of 4.1 million after seven days (ITV)

Viewership increased for the show's next few episodes on 3e, with the second watched by 107,000 viewers while 116,000 saw the third. The fourth was watched by 110,000 while the fifth took a dip with 92,000. The most recent episode was seen by 134,000 on the night it aired.

Love Island’s Rosie praised for defending herself against ‘muggy’ Adam (ITV)

"We are absolutely delighted with the figures for Love Island," a spokesperson said.

In the UK, the first episode of series four scored the highest viewing figures ever for ITV2.

Love Island’s Adam Collard (ITV)

Airing on Monday, June 4, it had a consolidated audience of 4.1 million after seven days, and a share of 18.5pc. Compared with last year's equivalent episode, the opener was watched by 2.1 million more viewers.

ITV said the episode had the biggest audience on a British digital channel since the London Olympics showed on BBC Three in 2012. The broadcaster also said that the show, which aired from 9pm until 10.35pm last Monday, was seen by a further million fans on devices other than TVs, in addition to the 4.1 million.

The show follows a group of singletons who move into a luxurious villa on Majorca, where they have no contact with the outside world. Contestants pair up with each other, with the aim of finding love, with new entrants arriving throughout the series. People are gradually eliminated from the villa, with the winning couple receiving a cash prize of £50,000 (€56,700).

Herald