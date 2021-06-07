The cast and crew of Normal People have still not been able to properly celebrate the show’s success, a producer has revealed following Paul Mescal’s Bafta win.

Last night, Kildare actor Mescal won the TV Bafta for Best Actor for his role on last year’s smash hit show Normal People.

Also in attendance was executive producer Ed Guiney, who was representing the show for the Best Miniseries category. In total, the programme received seven nominations, although Mescal was the only one to bring home a trophy.

Read More

Speaking about the win on RTÉ Radio One’s News at One, Mr Guiney said: “I watched Paul - very unexpectedly actually - win the Best Actor. We really didn’t expect it. I think it was very obvious from his reaction when he went up to accept the award. So no, we were delighted. Absolutely delighted.”

He also said that despite it being a cliché, the nomination is often the real win.

“To be recognised and to be in that company is a win. It was a particularly tough year,” he said.

“I think we were very happy, but thrilled obviously that Paul won one of the main awards. Delighted for him.”

Mescal attended last night’s show with his brother and sister, as well as some friends and other Normal People actors. Mr Guiney spoke to Mescal shortly before he left, but he revealed that the whole cast crew have yet to celebrate together.

“One of the thing’s that’s weird about the whole Normal People journey is that we’ve never actually gathered to kind of properly celebrate its success,” he said.

“Because it was supposed to launch at the Tribeca Film Festival last April in New York, and that was cancelled. And everything that’s happened since then it’s been in the weird world that we’re hopefully emerging from now. So we’ve never gathered.

“I’ve promised that we’ll have the party to end all parties in Dublin as soon as we’re let. So we’re all looking forward to celebrating, because there's a lot to celebrate. And Paul’s win the latest in a good story.”

He added the show’s success will be amazing for the career of both Mescal and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

“They are both now established as proper stars in the kind of Hollywood system. If you get a list of the top actors or actresses in their age group, I mean in the top ten, they’ll be on that list for any new movie or TV show,” he said.

“It’s incredible that you go from literally not having appeared on screen at all, to turning up in Normal People and then becoming one of the biggest stars in your age group and in the world. And that goes for both of them actually, which is amazing. It’s absolutely phenomenal.”