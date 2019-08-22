Cutting Edge will not feature in RTE's upcoming autumn schedule.

Cutting Edge will not feature in RTE's upcoming autumn schedule.

'We will revisit it in 2020' - Cutting Edge will not return for RTE autumn schedule

The successful show, presented by Brendan O’Connor, featured a panel of three different guests each week discussing the news and talking points of that week.

The four series since 2016 proved hugely popular with viewers and sparked some furious debates between panelists, and high engagement and reaction from viewers on social media.

The show also elicited several moving personal stories from guests including Riyadh Khalaf, Niall Boylan and Alison Canavan.

However the series does not feature in the new RTÉ autumn schedule alongside the return of The Tommy Tiernan Show, The Ray D’Arcy Show, and the longest running chat show in the world The Late Late Show.

Brendan O’Connor is currently filling in for Marian Finucane on RTÉ Radio 1.

An RTE spokesperson commented, "We decided to rest it this autumn and we will revisit it in 2020."

Other succesful shows returning for the new season include Room To Improve, Ireland's Fittest Family, The Young Offenders, and Dancing With The Stars.

A new crime drama series, Dublin Murders, is also slated for the autumn with Killian Scott, Sarah Greene, Moe Dunford, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in leading roles.

Based on the Dublin Murder Squad series by Tana French, it has been adapted for the screen by Sarah Phelps, best known for her Agatha Christie TV dramas and for her adaptation of JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy.

An Irish period mystery called Dead Still, set in 1880s Ireland, is written by John Morton and directed by Imogen Murphy and Craig David Wallace.

RTE has also commissioned four RTE/Screen Ireland comedy pilots including Headcases, starring Seana Kerslake, Bump, starring Charlene McKenna, Dad, the story of a middle-aged dad moving in with his conservative gay son, and Handy, which tells the tale of two stepsisters.

In November, RTE will tackle climate change over the course of a week of investigations, debates and events.

In Sport, Fiona Coughlan joins the rugby commentary team with Jamie Heaslip, Donncha O'Callaghan and Michael Lynagh ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

RTE Investigates will also return with a number of new stories.

Online Editors