'We want people to leave a bit of blood and guts on the floor when they finish' - Brendan O'Connor on his new show Time Out

Time Out is a 'Meaning of Life' style series in which he will conduct in-depth one-on-one interviews with public figures.

Brendan O'Connor is presenting Time Out on RTE One from August 17 at 9.35pm. Picture Andres Poveda

Majella O'Donnell, Michael Harding and Chic frontman Nile Rogers will feature in the three-part series which kicks off on August 17 at 9.35pm.

Speaking to the RTE Guide, O'Connor explained that the interviews will revolve around five key people or experiences in each of the interviewees lives.

"Usually when you talk to people they tell you how they see themselves but I often wonder how true that is - is it just the story they've decided to tell people? In recent years I've noticed in psychology the question is not 'What's wrong with you? rather 'What happened to you?" he said.

"So the guests pick the five most important people or things that happened in their lives, moments of truth as it were."

O'Connor, a journalist with the Sunday Independent, won an IFTA for his hugely popular series Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge, which sees him host a panel of journalists and personalities to thrash out the issues of the day.

He also hosted talk show The Saturday Night Show for five years on RTE One where guests included home-grown and international guests from Oliver Callan to Michael Barrymore to Noel Gallagher and the late Peaches Geldof.

However, he's hoping to get deeper under the skin of his guests on Time Out.

"Ultimately what we want with the TV show is for the person to leave a bit of blood and guts on the floor when they finish," he told the RTE Guide.

"Jesus, if you just get one moment of truth in the show it will be worth something. Otherwise, it will be just another glorious failure."

Time Out airs from Friday August 17 at 9.35pm.

Online Editors