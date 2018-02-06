'We need 30 guys' - Late Late Show needs men for Friday's Valentine's Special audience

It's the now annual Valentine's Special Late Late Show on Friday and Ryan Tubridy has called for more men to join the audience.

Producers would like to see an even balance of genders in studio on the night and are in need of "about 30 fellas" over 25.

Applications are still open for any fellas who would like to attend on the night via rte.ie/latelate although Tubridy asked people not to call RTE reception looking for tickets as they would "have my head for breakfast". They're also looking for 'old school romantics' to take part in a segment on the show.

The special airs on RTÉ One this coming Friday, February 9th, and aims to celebrate love that has stood the test of time. This is what they want: "Are you a couple together for decades, sticking with each other through thick and thin, who know the true meaning of for better or worse? Or maybe you know a couple who could teach us all a thing or two about true love and what it takes to keep that flame burning and make a relationship last? The Late Late wants to hear from you."

Host Ryan Tubridy said: “Next week is our Valentine’s Special, there will be a lot of youngsters, a lot of hormones, a lot of silliness and goofiness but we need love. We need old love, love that has lasted since the dawn of time. Those couples who met in the 1940s and 1950s and they are still together because they love each other and they mean it. We would love to hear their story." Couples who fit the bill can make contact via latelateextra@rte.ie

Last year’s Late Late Show Valentine’s Special attracted an average consolidated audience of 576,000 viewers.

Online Editors