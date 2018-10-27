'We joked about it' - Seann Walsh's pal says 'no point doing anything else' about kiss with Strictly partner Katya

The comedian was pictured snogging his married 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner during a boozy night out, leading his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries to dump him but Seann's pal and 'Strictly ' co-star Graeme Swann has admitted the comedian has been making jokes about the situation.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror, he said: "We joked about it, there was no point doing anything else. No one has died, but you feel for your mate going through a sticky patch. People were hurt, I'm not making light of it, but I see the other side of it. You're there for your mate, at the end of the day.

"He got himself in a pickle, then it's uncomfortable for anyone the first meeting, you don't really know what to say.

"I can't think of anything worse than getting embroiled in something like that. That's not for me."

Cricketer Graeme previously revealed Seann failed to see the funny side of the situation when he first teased him about it.

He said: "I was the first person he saw when he walked in on the Friday, with a big grin on my face.

"Not at what he'd done, but the situation he found himself in.

"I thought he'd see the lighter side as he's a comedian but he didn't.

I wanted to see how awkward the introduction was, the first one since the incident, but he just looked at me and said, 'Please don't, mate' and walked off."

Meanwhile, it was claimed last week that Seann has now been ostracised from the show’s WhatsApp group, following the controversial kiss as people are backing Katya's husband Neil Jones.

A source said: "It was always felt that Seann wasn’t as liked from the start but after he was pictured kissing Katya those feelings against

him have only intensified. Seann was overheard voicing his concerns that he gets ignored on the group."

