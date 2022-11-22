'We always wanted Davy Fitzgerald as our coach', say Ireland's winning fittest family

Champions: ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ coach Davy Fitzgerald with the Nugent family after their big win on Sunday’s show. Photo: RTÉ

The winners of this year’s series of RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family have paid tribute to the “fifth member” of their team – GAA coach Davy Fitzgerald.

The finale of the popular show, now in its 10th season, attracted a swell of viewers who watched the Nugent family score a narrow victory over the Fitzsimons family.

The Nugents became the first family from Co Louth to win the show.

While Fitzgerald may occasionally land himself in hot water thanks to his outspoken ways, matriarch Margaret Nugent said they couldn’t have done it without Waterford’s senior hurling manager.

“Davy is just one of those people – we love that passion about him. He’s such a lovely person, he’s such a genuine person and he only wants the best for you,” she said.

“He’s just so considerate, he’s very gentle. He sums you up and works you out really quickly. So he knows what will work for one person may not work for another.

“He applies a different approach to each person in the team. We always wanted him as a coach. We love his sense of humour and his banter.

“So we thought, ‘He’s definitely the one for us – we can handle his shouting’. It’s all good. When he’s shouting at you, it does bring you to a different place. As much as people go, ‘How do you cope with him shouting at you?’.

“Sometimes, it’s actually a good thing. He has a way of working with people to get the best out of you.”

Viewers of Sunday’s nail-biting final saw the Nugents beating their rivals after Margaret reached the top of the ramp less than a second ahead of competitor Jan Fitzsimons.

Along with dad Donal (46) and sons Danny (17) and Finn (15), the Nugents walked away with the €15,000 top prize.

But there was huge praise from viewers for the runners-up, particularly Aaron Fitzsimons (14), who was the first to make it up the ramp in an astonishing performance in abysmal conditions. He and his brother Kai set a new record for the standing wall challenge, much to the delight of coach Anna Geary.

“It was really weird as our sons are pretty much a similar age (to the Fitzsimonses’) – so they’re 14 and 16 and ours are 15 and 17 so there’s not much difference between them, even though our lads are huge and look like men,” said Margaret.

“Aaron being so small, looks much younger. But he was super-fast, really light on his feet – he was gutsy.

“From coaching kids, you know he has fire in his belly and lots of guts.”

She added of the rival family: “They were a really strong family but it’s not going to be a competition unless you have a good battle out there. I think we were well matched, the two teams.”

She advised any family considering throwing their hat into the ring for next year’s challenge to give it a go as it turned into a “super experience” for them.

“There’s a lot more than fitness to this. It’s all about how you work as a team,” she said.

RTÉ was also a big winner from Sunday’s show, as the 90-minute-long special on RTÉ One had 425,000 viewers and a 34pc audience share.