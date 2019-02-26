DUBLIN could come to a standstill today as a wave of murders hits the city – but thankfully only for the filming of a BBC TV series.

Wave of murders to hit Dublin as BBC films new cop drama

The fictional programme Dublin Murders features Irish talent Sarah Greene and Killian Scott, who is known for his performances as Tommy in RTE’s Love/Hate.

But Scott is swapping sides and will play Detective Rob Reilly in the series.

Filming is expected to begin in Dublin’s north inner city this afternoon on Talbot Street and Spencer Row from noon until 5pm.

Producers have said that a number of essential service vehicles will be parked in the vicinity of James Joyce Street, while a garda presence may also be required to hold traffic for short periods of time.

The series is based on the bestselling crime novels by Dublin-based author Tana French.

The show will follow the workings of a garda detective unit investigating a number of fictional murders in the city.

It will be broadcast on the BBC later this year and will run for eight weeks in hour-long episodes.

In one episode, when a young girl is found murdered in a dense wood on the outskirts of Dublin, Rob Reilly is sent to investigate with his partner Cassie Maddox – played by Greene.

Against his better judgment, Rob is pulled back into another case of missing children and forced to confront his own darkness.

COMPELLING

As the case intensifies, Rob and Cassie’s relationship is pushed to breaking point, and when Cassie is sent undercover for another case she comes face-to-face with her own past.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to join the creative team behind Dublin Murders,” Scott said previously.

“Sarah Phelps has beautifully adapted Tana French’s novels into a complex and dark exploration of the potentially devastating consequences of pursuing truth.”

