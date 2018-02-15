Entertainment TV News

Friday 16 February 2018

WATCH: TV3 presenters get a fit of the giggles over x-rated innuendo

Aoife Kelly

Ciara Doherty and Alan Hughes may well be the new Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

The TV3 presenters certainly gave their ITV peers a run for their money in the stifled giggled stakes on Wednesday when Alan made a comment with x-rated undertones.

A guest mixologist was in studio to make a very special Valentine's cocktail, which he revealed was one he had originally designed for his girlfriend two years ago.

"Ooh, what's her name?" asked Alan.

"Shauna," he replied.

"When did you first give it to her?" asked Alan, who immediately realised the innuendo and buried his face in his hands.

Ciara, meanwhile, burst into giggles and they both struggled to contain themselves while the mixologist continued to blend his cocktail.

"I'm going to keep going..." he valiantly declared as the crew could be heard sniggering in the background and Alan snorted and Ciara doubled over.

"Sorry!" said Ciara, eventually.  "Oh crikey!  We've been trying all morning but sure look, we try our best."

Online Editors

