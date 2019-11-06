WATCH: The Young Offenders talk cameos, new characters, and getting naked in second series

Already available on BBC Three, the hit comedy series returns to RTE on November 11 and sees the return of lovable rogues Jock (Chris Walley) and Conor (Alex Murphy) along with Conor's mum Mairead (Hilary Rose), the long suffering Principal Walsh (PJ Gallagher), and his daughters (played by Demi Isaac Oviawe and Jennifer Barry).

Such was the BBC's faith in the series, based on the feature film of the same name, that the second run was commissioned before the first even aired. One series and one Christmas special later it has earned itself a legion of fans, among them high profile actors and celebrities.

"There's a few [cameos] but it's not like they're just rammed in there for the sake of being there," Alex tells Independent.ie. "There's some great new characters actually. It's nice to know people want to be in it too."

Hilary reveals that several actors have approached her husband and writer/director Peter Foott requesting to be involved.

Chris adds, "There are other people as well, like our friends, other actors, who are coming in to it which is great fun." In fact, Chris's dad makes an appearance this season while Alex's brother and Hilary's niece also have roles. There had been rumours that fellow Cork actor Cillian Murphy would make a cameo. Alas, the lads confirm he will not.

"He auditioned, but he wasn't..." laughs Alex. Chris completes the joke, "He was a bit awkward!"

Joking aside, the Peaky Blinders star has been mentoring Chris over the course of the past year after Chris was named one of the prestigious Bafta Rising Stars of 2018 and reached out to his fellow Irishman for support.

"He's a sound fella, a real legend, exactly what you'd expect him to be and he's been a good help," says Chris.

While several Irish actors have had roles in Peaky Blinders, from Cillian Murphy to Charlie Murphy, Chris says he has not pitched for a role in the hit BBC series.

"I wore my flat cap and suit when I went and met him!" he laughs. "No, no, no. I'd love to work with him at some point so we'll see. But no, I wasn't trying to audition for Peaky Blinders!"

Those bowl cut Offenders' haircuts would undoubtedly work well on Peaky Blinders. In fact, those haircuts are virtually all Chris and Alex wear for one long, pivotal scene in the new series of The Young Offenders.

They're no strangers to stripping off as Jock and Conor - fans have already seen them traversing Cork city in little more than their Speedos - but this time around there's a lengthy scene in which they bare all, at least from behind.

"They obviously give you a robe to put on and off but all that effort... we were just like, 'Yeah… it’s grand, just leave it off!'," says Chris. "We had a modesty pouch, which keeps everything together."

"Sometimes," laughs Hilary.

Alex says, “Usually you come in in the morning and you go ahead put on your costume but this morning we just came in and dropped our trousers and ready to go!”

Hilary wasn't quite so blasé about the situation, “That was my first day of filming of this season so I walked in and I was like 'Hey guys! It’s great to be back on set!' and they were just naked for the entire day so I was like, 'I really want to chat to them but I can’t really make eye contact with them because it’s a bit weird so… I’ll wait until lunch.”

Watch the full interview with Chris, Alex and Hilary above in which they talk cameos, working with babies, and filming naked.

Online Editors