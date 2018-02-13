WATCH: 'That's what's kicking the hell out of me!' - Emotional Kathryn Thomas has pregnancy scan on tonight's Operation Transformation

The OT host (39) announced in November she's expecting with fiancé Padraig McLaughlin and is now 32 weeks pregnant.

She has been keeping fit throughout her pregnancy and on tonight's show she has a scan as part of a segment on exercising during pregnancy. "It never ceases to be amazing," she says as her obstetrician points out her baby's features. "That's a leg is it? That's what's kicking the hell out of me!"

Of exercising during pregnancy her doctor says, "You can't give something that's for everyone. You take the general message and you apply it to yourself and I think the message is exercise is good and keep doing it while you are pregnant." Kathryn concludes, "So the bottom line seems to be whether it's before or after your baby arrives exercise is not only okay it's good for you.

"Take your doctor's advice, explore your options, embrace the change and above all else listen to your own body. It knows what's good for all of you." As part of the segment on tonight's show Kathryn will be explaining what is safe and what is not for mums-to-be to tackle.

"Myself and Padraig feel that it took us very long to get where we are at now and maybe that was our struggle? Or maybe our struggle will be in the labour ward? I don't think you get away without a struggle and I'm not presuming it will be plain sailing, but so far, so good," she told the magazine.

The presenter recently revealed that she and Padraig had suffered two miscarriages prior to her current pregnancy.

Operation Transformation airs tonight on RTE One at 8.30pm.

Online Editors