Conor McGregor 's controversial Radio City Hall showdown with Kahabib Nurmagomedov features on Gogglebox tonight and the cast veer between being horrified, bemused, and in awe.

WATCH: 'That suit is the colour of my curtains' - Conor McGregor roasted by Gogglebox cast over controversial press conference

McGregor claimed Nurmagomedov would be "dead right now" if there had been a confrontation between the pair when he hurled a metal dolly at a bus in which the Russian was sitting in April.

McGregor was sentenced to five days of community service in the United States after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct over the incident, footage of which was shown to the Gogglebox cast, as well as McGregor's taunts at the press conference.

"I just thank the Lord Jesus Christ that that man had not got the balls to step foot off that bus, or that the bus door did not open, because if that bus door had opened, this man would be dead right now. He would be in a box and I would be in a cell and we would not have this great fight ahead of us," he said.

Conor McGregor in predictably colourful form as he stages his first press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov

In Castleknock, best friends Angela and Eileen watch on in horror as McGregor smashes the windows of his rival's bus. “Oh my God, this man should be banished to an island on his own,” says Angela.

When McGregor taunts his rival for not getting off the bus, Ashley in Cabra asks, “Would you get off the bus to that lunatic running around with a trophy smashing the bus up?”

Angela is not impressed by McGregor

Meanwhile in Cavan, Feargal Tully is impressed by McGregor's suit, "He dresses well though doesn't he?" although Jamie, one of the Cabra girls, is not quite so impressed, "That suit is the same colour as my curtains" she remarks.

However, the MMA star has a fan in Tadhg. "I love him," he says. His granny Ettie is not so enamoured by McGregor and his behaviour.

Opinion was divided when it came to Conor McGregor's press conference. Gogglebox Ireland. PIC: Virgin Media One

"He has an awful cheek," she says, to which Tadhg replies, "No but granny that's the whole point. Him on the mic brings in so much revenue for that company."

"Just for being disgusting," adds Ettie.

Padraig and Anna from Cork join the Gogglebox Ireland cast

Tonight's episode also sees the Goggleboxers analysing Fair City, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Bodyguard and Féile: An Trip Go Tipp.

There is also a new pair of Goggleboxers joining the regulars tonight. Padraig and Anna from Togher in Cork

Gogglebox Ireland airs on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm.

