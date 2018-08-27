WATCH: Tense, brooding trailer lands for True Detective season 3, three years after second season aired

The tense and brooding trailer for season three of HBO's True Detective has landed.

The tense and brooding trailer for season three of HBO's True Detective has landed.

It has been three years since the lukewarmly received second season aired, and it looks like the highly-anticipated third is channelling some of what made the first so compelling.

That first season starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as two Louisiana State Police detectives on the trail of a serial killer over the course of 17 years.

The second series was set in California and charted three detectives working together to track the killer of a corrupt politician. Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch starred.

The new season, which will air in January 2019, stars Mahershala Ali as state police detective Wayne Hayes, who is investigating the kidnapping of a child. The series follows Hayes through three separate time periods.

It's set in the Ozarks and also stars Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy and Mamie Gummer.

Most of it is written by creator/exec producer Nic Pizzolatto who will share directing duties with Daniel Sackheim on six of the eight episodes. The first two episodes will be directed by Jeremy Saulnier

“My job… there’s no certainty,” Hays says in the voiceover. “This peace… is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story.”

Check it out:

