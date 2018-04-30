WATCH: Ryan O'Shaughnessy's first rehearsal for Eurovision - see how Ireland's entry will be staged
Ryan O'Shaughnessy has completed his first rehearsal on the Eurovision stage in Lisbon.
Ireland's hopeful for the 2018 competition landed in Portugal on Sunday and fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the song, Together, would be staged.
Eurovision have released a snippet of today's first rehearsal and it's looking good.
On the night Ryan will be backed by singers Claire-Ann Varley, Janet Grogan and Remy Anna and today's rehearsal revealed part of the choreography dancers Kevin O'Dwyer and Alan McGrath will perform together.
They can be seen walking together over a bridge and dancing around a lamp post in atmospheric, dim lighting and under falling snow, as Ryan sings with his guitar on stage.
Both Kevn and Alan featured in the music video for the song and Alan has previously performed on the Eurovision stage with Ryan Dolan in 2013.
Ryan will again take to the stage for the first semi-final on May 8 and, if he makes it through to the final, he will perform again on May 12.
Online Editors
