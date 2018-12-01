Rachel Coyne from Donard in Co. Wicklow had the crowd on their feet at the Late Late Toy Show when she performed a heart-warming rendition of ‘Never Enough’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Rachel Coyne from Donard in Co. Wicklow had the crowd on their feet at the Late Late Toy Show when she performed a heart-warming rendition of ‘Never Enough’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’.

WATCH: Rachel Coyne (15) gets standing ovation for her spine-tingling performance of 'Never Enough' on Late Late Toy Show

The 15-year-old made her second appearance having already performed Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’ on the 2014 show and while her first performance was excellent, her latest was breathtaking.

The song was part of the overall theme of ‘The Greatest Showman’ but completely overshadowed Ryan Tubridy’s opening song from the same movie.

Rachel appears to be a star of the future and we may not have to wait too long to hear more of her flawless performances. The Toy Show gifted her the opportunity to record a performance in the world-famous Windmill Lane Recording Studio.

The Wicklow girl will join a list of stars to record there that including Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones and was in disbelief when Tubridy offered her the gift.

"Oh my god," she said upon hearing the news.

"Is that serious? Thank you so much, I thought you were messing with me."

Online Editors