Since news broke that Sacha Baron Cohen had filmed an entire TV series, duping several high profile interviewees into taking part, all hell has broken loose.

Since news broke that Sacha Baron Cohen had filmed an entire TV series, duping several high profile interviewees into taking part, all hell has broken loose.

WATCH: Preview of Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? has to be seen to be believed

Sarah Palin, Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Judge Roy Moore all unwittingly took part in the series, for Showtime (it kicks off over here on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight), with Baron Cohen posing in prostethics and make-up as different characters.

Among them are an NPR reporter and a former Israeli army colonel, Erran Morad, who gets a series of gun lobbyists to lend verbal support to his Kinder-Guardians project which aims to put guns in the hands of children aged 4-12.

The first preview for the show has landed and it has to be seen to be believed:

Check out our review (with spoilers):

Who Is America? review: Sacha Baron Cohen salvages satire - it's devastating, gobsmacking stuff

Online Editors