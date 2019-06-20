Watch out Amber and Yewande - Love Island newcomer Arabella Chi has her eye on Michael and Danny

Love Island newcomer Arabella Chi has warned she already has her eye on Michael Griffiths and Danny Williams, and is not afraid to “tread on toes”.

The model, 28, is the latest contestant set to enter the ITV2 villa.

Talking about how far she is prepared to go to get the man she wants, Arabella said: “So I would definitely talk to the girls first. In an ideal world I would like to take them out of the villa so they can tell me where they are at.

“It’s the nature of the show that you have to tread on toes.

“I’m not going to go for the single guys because they’re not for me.

Arabella Chi will enter the Love Island villa tonight. PIC: Arabella Chi/Instagram

“If a guy is giving me a half way in, I’ll keep trying.”

The Londoner predicted that she will be the “joker” of the villa.

“I bring a fun element, there’s no one in there that is the joker,” she said. “I like banter. I like playing fun tricks on people.”

Arabella – who says she used to date former Love Islander Charlie Frederick – insisted she will be loyal to her partners on the show.

“If I’ve coupled up, it means I know what I want,” she said.

“Yes I have cheated and been cheated on.

Danny and Yewande on Love Island episode 8. ITV2/Virgin Media Two

“I’ve only ever been loyal in one relationship which was my last relationship. In that relationship I would never look anywhere else.

“It all comes down to respect. When it’s on and off with someone, as it has been before, you never have that respect.”

Arabella's full interview:

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m definitely a very energetic person. I bring a fun element, there’s no one in there that is the joker. I like banter. I like playing fun tricks on people. I really want to find someone in there. After my last relationship, I’m so ready in my mind to find somebody. I’m 28 so I know what I want after previous relationships. I’ve learnt different things about what I want.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I don’t shut up, I’m confident and I’m positive. Those are my top three. Not shutting up could be seen as a negative to some people though I suppose. I’m very competitive. I’m always rushing to things, I leave everything last minute.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I would say I’m an 8. My best features are my eyes and my bum.

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?

Michael and Danny.

What’s your idea of the perfect guy?

They have to take care of themselves. I love going to the gym and training. They have to look like they work out and look after themselves. But not too much. For me someone like Anton is a bit too ‘right’, it’s about getting a happy medium. I like nice eyes as well. Personality wise I have a lot of love to give and I like it if someone returns that and makes me feel special. I like a charmer and someone that makes me laugh. That’s the most important thing in a relationship.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Jason Momoa. I did a film with him. Justice League and Wonderwoman. We had to train with him. I was an Amazonian. I remember this guy bear crawling towards me and I was like ‘oh my god, he is so hot.’

How do you meet your dates?

Sometimes apps or at work, or out and about, or friends of friends.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I haven’t really had any. I feel like if it goes awkward I just make it unawkward.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a boy?

Arrogance – you meet a lot of them in modelling. It does make me more reluctant to date models. But there is a difference between cockiness and confidence. I don’t mind cocky but in a charming way.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

So I would definitely talk to the girls first. In an ideal world I would like to take them out of the villa so they can tell me where they are at.

It’s the nature of the show that you have to tread on toes. I’m not going to go for the single guys because they’re not for me.

If a guy is giving me a half way in, I’ll keep trying.

Which of the girls do you think you’ll get on with?

Molly-Mae and Maura – I think it’s also the job thing, I get on with people I can relate too. Especially Molly-Mae.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

No always loyal. If I’ve coupled up, it means I know what I want. Yes I have cheated and been cheated on. I’ve only ever been loyal in one relationship which was my last relationship. In that relationship I would never look anywhere else. It all comes down to respect. When it’s on and off with someone, as it has been before, you never have that respect.

What’s your definition of girl code?

You have to tell the girls at first opportunity that you’re in there for the same reason as they are.

What’s your claim to fame?

Being on a billboard on Oxford Street for G Star last year. I was on Sports Direct. And I know Montana Brown from series three. I also dated Charlie Frederick for a time.

Online Editors