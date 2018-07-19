WATCH: Nail-biting trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong on America's Got Talent

If you watch the dangerous acts on talent shows through clenched jaws and gritted teeth you should probably steer clear of this clip from America's Got Talent.

If you watch the dangerous acts on talent shows through clenched jaws and gritted teeth you should probably steer clear of this clip from America's Got Talent.

Duo Transcend, a super talented trapeze act, had the judges and audience on the edge of their seats throughout their nail-biting act which saw them dangling and swinging high above the stage.

Married couple Tyce and Mary were nearing the end of their act when Tyce donned a blindfold and attempted to catch Mary as she dropped from the swing.

However, Tyce failed to properly grasp Mary and she dropped to the stage, much to the judges' and audience's horror.

Mary's mother and the couple's two-year-old son Jaxx were watching the act at the time and witnessed Mary's fall.

Thankfully, however, the performer was okay having landed on a safety mat, and her first request was to attempt the trick again.

The judges refused but commended them on their ambition and talent and promptly sent them through to the live shows.

Check it out here:

Online Editors