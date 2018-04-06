While architect Dermot has had his fair share of battles with his clients on this series of Room to Improve, some of which he has won, some of which he has lost (remember that dividing wall?), his face offs with the Quantity Surveyors only ever end one way...And that's with Dermot having his dreams dashed by budget realities and toddling off with his tail between his legs.

WATCH: 'Most of the time they make me feel like a naughty school kid' - Dermot's best battles with Room to Improve Quantity Surveyors

The current series of the show wrapped last Sunday but there's one more treat in store and that's a programme looking back at Dermot's most memorable, challenging and spectacular builds from the entire eleven series of the show.

In this clip from Sunday night’s episode, airing at 9.30pm on RTÉ One, Dermot reflects on some of his legendary clashes over budget with no-nonsense Quantity Surveyors Patricia Power and Lisa O’Brien. "While the clients will argue with me and I'll have discussions there is no arguing with the quantity surveyor., It is the bottom line and that's all that matters. Most of the time they make me feel like a naughty school kid. Actually not most of the time, all of the time," he admits.

Some of the quotes from the lovely QSs include, "I think you're getting a bit carried away with the extension here." "So, suck it up?" replies Dermot. "Yeah," comes the reply. Another quote: "Typical of Dermot. As he admitted he didn't ask me about it because he knew I'd say no for a very good reason. We don't have the money. This is a typical Dermot scenario."

Sunday night's programme will also see Dermot giving his take on the builders and crews and aforementioned QSs. Some of the projects include the rot infested coachhouse in Maynooth that had to be stripped back to its bare walls, sans roof, as well as the former lock in Dun Laoghaire and the listed schoolhouse in the Dublin mountains.

Site for sore eyes: Despite clashing schedules and opinions, Dermot, Majella and Daniel came together on the renovation of the couple's house in Donegal, all captured on Room To Improve. Photo: James Connolly

He will not be allowed to forget the 'hobbit window' debacle either. RTÉ has already confirmed that another series of the show is on the way for next year. This series was the most successful yet with an average consolidated audience of 721,000 viewers and a 46.4 per cent share for the first six episodes.

Daniel O'Donnell, Lisa O'Brien, Majella O'Donnell and Dermot Bannon

This is an increase of 65,000 over the average for last year’s series and makes series 11 the highest rating to date.

The highest rating episode was the series opener featuring the renovation of Daniel and Majella O’Donnell’s home in Donegal which had an average consolidated audience of 860,000 viewers and a 53 per cent share.

On RTÉ Player, the series has had 710,000 streams, including Extras, up 66 per cent on last year's series. The Room to Improve Extras are up 183 per cent year on year. The Daniel and Majella O'Donnell episode had 147,000 streams in total after 30 days of availability, making it the most popular episode of Room to Improve on RTÉ Player ever. The show was also bigger than ever on social media this year. Room to Improve either topped or came second in the TAM Ireland’s SocialTV Chart’s over the course of its run and one episode generated more than 9,000 tweets alone during broadcast.

Room to Improve, RTÉ One, Sunday, April 8th at 9.30pm

