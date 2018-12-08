WATCH: Michael Bublé helps one Late Late Show audience member propose to his stunned girlfriend

Singer Michael Bublé helped a member of the audience to propose to his girlfriend live on the Late Late Show last night.

Singer Michael Bublé helped a member of the audience to propose to his girlfriend live on the Late Late Show last night.

At the end of Bublé’s interview with Ryan Tubridy, he turned to the host and said he had a “serious issue with a person in the audience”.

“There’s a guy that I see actually right now. His name is David O’Regan.”

Bublé and Tubridy marched over to David and his stunned girlfriend, and he proceeded to hand David a ring.

David joked: “She said last night that if [you] came within three feet of her, she’s going to jump on top of you, so just be careful.”

The romantic dad-of-one explained:“This is Ashley Kiely, she’s the mother of my child and we’ve been going out now for the last six years. She’s a very special woman to me, so to make the moment a bit more special…”

David proceeded to get down on one knee while the audience cheered him on, and Ashley nodded in stunned excitement.

Bublé exclaimed: “He did it!”.

Congratulations to David O'Reagan and Ashley Kiely on their engagement with a little help from Michael Buble on tonight's #latelate ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/nm7zV73IMe — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 7, 2018

“You’re a brave man,” Tubridy said.

“Gosh you’re so much out of his league,” Buble teased.

Ashley, who was also presented with flowers, explained she was “in shock”.

“My cousin got engaged last year on the Great Wall of China and I told him he had to step up his game,” she laughed, agreeing that he had.

Online Editors