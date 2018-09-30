WATCH: Matt Damon's snivelling SNL take on Brett Kavanaugh is gas

Saturday Night Live returned for its 44th season last night and it was no surprise that the hearings into the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were given the satirical treatment.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 44th season last night and it was no surprise that the hearings into the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were given the satirical treatment.

Kicking off at the point where the Supreme Court nominee arrived on the scene, it saw Hollywood star Matt Damon blustering into the room as Kavanaugh.

"We've heard from the alleged victim, but now it's time to hear from the hero, Judge Brett Kavanaugh," says Sen. Chuck Grassley, played by Alex Moffat, who adds "I'm told [he] has been shadow boxing in the men's room for the last 40 minutes."

Damon sniffs and shouts and attacks everything, from speaking to drinking water, aggressively.

"I'm gonna start at an 11, I'm a take it to about a 15 real quick!" he roars to begin.

"I'm usually an optimist, I'm a keg is half-full kind of guy," he says, "But what I've seen from the monsters on this commitee makes me want to puke, and not from beer."

That's the first of many, many mentions of beer.

At one point he yells, "Guess what? I'm not backing down you sons of bitches. I don't know the meaning of the word 'stop'!"

Asked if he drank beer in school, he says, "Look I like beer okay? I like beer. Boys like beer. Girls like beer. I like beer. I like beer!"

Check out the full 13 minute sketch above.

Online Editors