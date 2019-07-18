Watch Love Island 2019 finale on a cinema screen with fellow fans at Omniplex

One of the most enjoyable aspects of watching Love Island is the reaction to the show on social media.

Seeing how other people are responding to the drama as it unfolds in real time, and whether or not they agree with your point of view, is an undeniable factor in the ITV2 show's success.

So, the prospect of watching the finale on Monday July 29th on the big screen, with an audience of fellow fans, is an enticing one.

Omniplex is hosting two Love Island finale screenings, in Omniplex Cork and Omniplex Rathmines.

For the Cork screening tickets are €9.10 including a large combo and doors will open at 8.45pm followed by the live stream of Love Island at 9pm.

In Rathmines, tickets are €11 including a glass of Prosecco on arrival in the VIP Lounge at 8pm and a medium popcorn in the cinema with Love Island screening from 9pm. It's strictly over 18s.

Another finale viewing party is being held at Wrights Cafe Bar in Malahide from 7pm on the night.

The Love Island finale will air on Virgin Media Two in Ireland on Monday July 29.

