WATCH: John Lewis Christmas ad 2018 has landed - and it boasts Elton John

They're known for their tearjerkers, but this year's John Lewis ad takes a different approach, with a British music legend.

They're known for their tearjerkers, but this year's John Lewis ad takes a different approach, with a British music legend.

Move over Monty the penguin, the man on the moon, and monster Moz for Sir Elton John singing Your Song.

ITV teased the ad on Wednesday with the music for programmes such as The Chase, Emmerdale and Coronation Street replaced by versions played on the piano.

They wrote on Twitter: “The title music of some of our shows has been given a piano twist today – all will be revealed tomorrow.”

Footage shows Elton John performing the song in different scenarios over the course of his career, starting at the present day and going back to his childhood and the very first time he presses the keys on a new piano on Christmas morning with his emotional mum.

Yep, there may be tears.

Read more: 'Got a whole lotta things for Christmas' - 14 of the best festive ads of all time from Ireland and beyond

WATCH: Move over Sainsburys and John Lewis, this Spanish ad wins Christmas

WATCH: German Christmas ad beats all the rest hands down – hankies at the ready

Online Editors