WATCH: 'It is just bedlam' - Graham Norton hilariously explains Brexit to Stephen Colbert

Graham Norton's take on Brexit delighted viewers of Stephen Colbert's US talk show on Friday night.

The BBC presenter, writer, and comedian made an hilarious appearance on The Late Show and conversation inevitably turned to the current state of British politics.

Speaking about prime minister Boris Johnson, he said that the UK felt embarrassed for the US so they got their "own angry Cabbage Patch Kid and amde him leader."

He described the situation in the UK as "bedlam".

Colbert then described Boris Johnson as looking "like sucha cheap knock off of Donald Trump that he looks like someone in Times Square pretending to be Donald Trump".

The host then asked Norton whyu Johnson is still prime minister despite losing his majority in the Commons earlier this week.

"What he cleverly did was, he said if anyone votes against me in my party, I will fire you. So they did vote against him so he fired them," he explained.

"As he fires them, his majority gets less and less and less so it's like he's drilling holes in his own ship out of spite."

During last year's Late Late Show London special, Norton also won over the audience with his hilarious take on politics and Brexit at the time.

Asked by host Ryan Tubridy how he reacted to Brexit, Norton said, "I shut my eyes, I do some deep breathing," and added, "Theres a bloody mindedness about it. Some sort of Brexit is going to happen even thought at this point everyone knows it's a bad idea."

He continued, "But I do think there's something very British and just well, 'I said I was hungry enough to eat my foot so I'm going to eat my foot'. So, from next year we'll be having toes for an amuse bouche and chowing down on the ankle by mid summer."

Online Editors