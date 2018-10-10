WATCH: Irish woman wins $10,000 on The Ellen Show

And all it took was some fast-talking and an encyclopedic knowledge of pop artists.

Ciara, originally from Dublin but living in San Diego for the past two years, was plucked from the audience to play Hot Hands.

"How long have you been living in the Los Angeles laddie?" asked Ellen in a dire Irish accent after she found out Ciara was from Dublin.

Ciara answered 15 of 30 questions correctly to win the $10,000 and two tickets to Tuesday night's American Music Awards.

Ellen then handed her a wad of notes and gave a stunned Ciara a hug.

