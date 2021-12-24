Watch: Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee shares sneak peek at final third series

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee has shared a hilarious sneak peek of the final series of the hit comedy show and it appears the girls could potentially find themselves in hot water with the police.

The dramatic short trailer shows a number of RUC officers and armed response units arriving, as the officer in charge demands the five main cast members “put your hands in the air, slowly turn around and place you palms flat against the wall”.

Suddenly appearing are Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Orla (Louisa Harland) and James (Dylan Llewellyn) – with Saoirse-Monica Jackson shouting: “This is a set up”, before Nicola Coughlan brilliantly quips: “You have my full cooperation sir”.

Read More

The trailer ends with confirmation the show will arrive on Channel 4 next year, although there is still no specific date given.

Posting the trailer on twitter, McGee wrote: “If you have a problem . If no one else can solve it…DO NOT call the Derry Girls. Sneak peek from series 3 for Christmas.”

The series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn as five teenagers who attend the fictional Our Lady Immaculate Girls' School in Derry during the 1990s.

Video of the Day

Read More

The show has been met with critical acclaim since it debuted back in 2018, becoming one of the most watched series on UK television.

It has also garnered a string of accolades, including a Royal Television Society Award back in 2019 for Best Scripted Comedy, alongside two BAFTA nominations.

Series three is set to be the last after Lisa McGee confirmed the news in September in an emotional Twitter post saying goodbye to the show.

In recent days, various members of the cast have also been giving their own emotional farewells as filming wrapped up.

Filming on the series was originally supposed to begin in June last year before the pandemic delayed production.

Earlier this week Nicola Coughlan, known for playing Clare Devlin, posted a photo online describing her time over the years as “quite a ride”.

While Siobhan McSweeney who plays the much-loved Sister Michael shared a snap of her trademark veil and boots, expressing her “love” for the character, as she was inundated with tribute for playing the role by fans online.

“Goodbye you mad woman. You’ve changed my life. I know you’d hate to hear this, but I love you. #DerryGirls #srmichaelforever,” she wrote on Twitter.

While next year will mark the end of the show, writer McGee didn’t completely rule out the possibility of the main cast appearing somewhere else.

Writing in September she said: “Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us.”

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” she added.