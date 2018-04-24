WATCH: Christina Aguilera dishes on Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake Mousketeers love triangle

Christina Aguilera - who starred as a mouseketeer on the Disney Channel TV show back in 1993 alongside Ryan, now 37, Britney, 36, Justin Timberlake, 37, and 'The Americans' star Keri Russell, 42 - has revealed that Ryan was caught up in a 'Mickey Mouse Club' love triangle as he fancied Britney but all the girls only had eyes for Justin.

Speaking to James Corden during his 'Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special', Christina said: "I know Ryan actually, pretty much, he did have actually have a crush on Britney. I mean, I think so! I think so. I don't know."

When James joked Britney must have regrets, Christina replied: "No! She got Justin! They were like a big ol' couple." Asked if she had had a crush on Ryan, Christina admitted: "I think there were crushes, but I wasn't on that train."

It's been 20 years since Britney, Justin and Christina joined the Mickey Mouse Club

At the time, Christina and Britney only had eyes for the 'SexyBack'' singer. She confided: "He had swag, I have to say ... [Even] back then, he had swag ... Um, I think, well there was like a - me and Britney were, you know, like ... well, you know, there was like a thing back then ... Oh my god, you're going in!"

Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed that his time on the 'Mickey Mouse Club' stopped him from getting a job he would have hated. The 'La La Land' star has labelled his two years as a mouseketeer a "hustle" to get him into showbusiness, having come over from Canada to the US at the age of 15. Ryan said recently: "I had my hustle. It was whatever I could do to not end up working in a factory. If I had to shake it like a showgirl, I was going to do it."

Online Editors