WATCH: Brian F O'Byrne dedicates TV Bafta to murdered boy Rhys Jones and thanks Britain for 'looking after our women in their time of need'
Actor Brian F. O'Byrne has dedicated his Bafta TV award to murdered school boy Rhys Jones, whose father he played in ITV drama Little Boy Blue.
Rhys, 11, was gunned down on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool, in 2007.
O'Byrne won the best supporting actor prize at Sunday night's ceremony for his powerful portrayal of Steve Jones in the moving series.
Looking stunned as he collected the award, the actor said: "It's kind of difficult to get an award, to play somebody who is living and who is at home tonight, like the nights of the last 10 years, suffering grief at the loss of their child."
Here's Supporting Actor winner @brianfobyrne in heartfelt recognition of the family and community of Rhys Jones, whose death is remembered in @ITV 's Little Boy Blue ❤️️🌹 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/PYgq9C634p— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
He thanked Steve Jones and Rhys's mother Melanie and said: "I would like to dedicate this to your young child Rhys, who was tragically lost."
The actor thanked the city of Liverpool for embracing the story and expressed his gratitude to the crew "who knew that they were dealing with something that was such a tragedy".
The actor said he had not prepared a speech, adding: "I'm in shock".
However, before he left the stage, O'Byrne added, "On a personal thing I'd like to thank the staff at the Liverpool Women's Hospital for looking after my fellow Irish citizens who come there in distress daily. And thank you Britain for looking after our women in their time of need."
The actor beat Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty), Anupam Kher (The Boy With The Topknot) and Black Mirror's Jimmi Simpson to win the supporting actor award.
Here are the main winners:
Leading Actress
Molly Windsor (Three Girls)
Leading Actress winner @MollyWindsor97 is grateful that the selfless bravery of the girls whose story is told in @BBCOne's Three Girls is receiving recognition 💕💪 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/kXbqkxOEde— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Leading Actor
Sean Bean (Broken)
"This means a great deal to me...I'm absolutely delighted." the great Sean Bean accepts the award for Leading Actor recognizing his work in Broken 🏆 @LAProductionsUK #BAFTAV pic.twitter.com/EqISeztlUr— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Supporting Actor
Brian F. O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue)
Supporting Actress
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Mini-Series
Three Girls
Scripted Comedy
This Country
Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton
Drama Series
Peaky Blinders
Single Drama
Murdered For Being Different
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Entertainment Programme
Britain’s Got Talent
The #BAFTATV award for Entertainment Programme goes to Britain's Got Talent! 🌟 @ITV @BGT @syco pic.twitter.com/QSVj0fEwsv— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual
Love Island
International
The Handmaid’s Tale
The winner of the #BAFTATV award for International is The Handmaid's Tale! @HandmaidsOnHulu @channel4 pic.twitter.com/hbil65hQbM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Features
Cruising with Jane McDonald
Short Form Programme
Morgana Robinson’s Summer
News Coverage
Sky News’ The Rohingya Crisis
Current Affairs
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
Factual Series
Ambulance
Single Documentary
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad
Specialist Factual
Basquiat – Rage To Riches
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper (This Country)
Here's Daisy May Cooper accepting the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme with a BAFTA in one hand and her shoes in the other 🤣👌 #ThisCountry #BAFTATV @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/m36AcLgDMR— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Toby Jones (Detectorists)
Toby Jones thanks Detectorists creator and costar Mackenzie Crook in his acceptance speech for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme...sounds like Mackenzie had a busy evening of his own 🐦🤷 #BAFTATV @BBCFOUR pic.twitter.com/iopzEmmqpM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Sport
The Grand National
Live Event
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
The Special Award
John Motson OBE
The Fellowship
Kate Adie OBE
Ground-breaking journalist Kate Adie receives the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade we can give, in honour of her exceptional contribution to television 👏🏆 https://t.co/INbabx6Vw4 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/P06S2CYRHz— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II for the “Mother Pilot Whale Grieves” moment
