Actor Brian F. O'Byrne has dedicated his Bafta TV award to murdered school boy Rhys Jones, whose father he played in ITV drama Little Boy Blue.

Actor Brian F. O'Byrne has dedicated his Bafta TV award to murdered school boy Rhys Jones, whose father he played in ITV drama Little Boy Blue.

WATCH: Brian F O'Byrne dedicates TV Bafta to murdered boy Rhys Jones and thanks Britain for 'looking after our women in their time of need'

Rhys, 11, was gunned down on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool, in 2007.

O'Byrne won the best supporting actor prize at Sunday night's ceremony for his powerful portrayal of Steve Jones in the moving series. Looking stunned as he collected the award, the actor said: "It's kind of difficult to get an award, to play somebody who is living and who is at home tonight, like the nights of the last 10 years, suffering grief at the loss of their child."

Here's Supporting Actor winner @brianfobyrne in heartfelt recognition of the family and community of Rhys Jones, whose death is remembered in @ITV 's Little Boy Blue ❤️️🌹 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/PYgq9C634p — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018

He thanked Steve Jones and Rhys's mother Melanie and said: "I would like to dedicate this to your young child Rhys, who was tragically lost." The actor thanked the city of Liverpool for embracing the story and expressed his gratitude to the crew "who knew that they were dealing with something that was such a tragedy".

The actor said he had not prepared a speech, adding: "I'm in shock". However, before he left the stage, O'Byrne added, "On a personal thing I'd like to thank the staff at the Liverpool Women's Hospital for looking after my fellow Irish citizens who come there in distress daily. And thank you Britain for looking after our women in their time of need."

The actor beat Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty), Anupam Kher (The Boy With The Topknot) and Black Mirror's Jimmi Simpson to win the supporting actor award. Here are the main winners:

Leading Actress

Molly Windsor (Three Girls)

Leading Actress winner @MollyWindsor97 is grateful that the selfless bravery of the girls whose story is told in @BBCOne's Three Girls is receiving recognition 💕💪 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/kXbqkxOEde — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018 Leading Actor

Sean Bean (Broken)

"This means a great deal to me...I'm absolutely delighted." the great Sean Bean accepts the award for Leading Actor recognizing his work in Broken 🏆 @LAProductionsUK #BAFTAV pic.twitter.com/EqISeztlUr — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018 Supporting Actor

Brian F. O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue) Supporting Actress

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Mini-Series

Three Girls Scripted Comedy

This Country

Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton Drama Series

Peaky Blinders Single Drama

Murdered For Being Different

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty Entertainment Programme

Britain’s Got Talent The #BAFTATV award for Entertainment Programme goes to Britain's Got Talent! 🌟 @ITV @BGT @syco pic.twitter.com/QSVj0fEwsv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018 Comedy Entertainment Programme

Murder in Successville

BAFTA for Reality & Constructed Factual

Love Island International

The Handmaid’s Tale The winner of the #BAFTATV award for International is The Handmaid's Tale! @HandmaidsOnHulu @channel4 pic.twitter.com/hbil65hQbM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018 Features

Cruising with Jane McDonald

Short Form Programme

Morgana Robinson’s Summer News Coverage

Sky News’ The Rohingya Crisis Current Affairs

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

Factual Series

Ambulance Single Documentary

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad Specialist Factual

Basquiat – Rage To Riches

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper (This Country) Here's Daisy May Cooper accepting the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme with a BAFTA in one hand and her shoes in the other 🤣👌 #ThisCountry #BAFTATV @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/m36AcLgDMR — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018 Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Toby Jones (Detectorists) Toby Jones thanks Detectorists creator and costar Mackenzie Crook in his acceptance speech for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme...sounds like Mackenzie had a busy evening of his own 🐦🤷 #BAFTATV @BBCFOUR pic.twitter.com/iopzEmmqpM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018 Sport

The Grand National

Live Event

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele The Special Award

John Motson OBE The Fellowship

Kate Adie OBE Ground-breaking journalist Kate Adie receives the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade we can give, in honour of her exceptional contribution to television 👏🏆 https://t.co/INbabx6Vw4 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/P06S2CYRHz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 13, 2018 Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II for the “Mother Pilot Whale Grieves” moment

Press Association