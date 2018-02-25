WATCH: Ant McPartlin left shaken after he crashes monster truck into two cars in live 'Saturday Night Takeaway' race

The 42-year-old presenter appeared shaken after the live Ant Vs Dec challenge on Saturday evening's show, which saw him start off well in the huge vehicle, before hitting a ramp too quickly, causing the truck to veer off to one side before crashing into two stationary cars.

Ant looked nervous behind the wheel while he waited for the safety team to come and check him over. But Stephen Mulhern assured the audience his pal was being cared for.

He said: "That car is on fire! Safety paramount here, we're just going to check Ant is ok!" Ant was then cleared to continue the show with Declan Donnelly, but appeared to have some discomfort with his arm as he was seen holding on to it before shaking it around.

Stephen asked him: "I think he's hurt his arm by the way he's holding it." You can view the clip here, from 4 minutes 20 seconds:

But the presenter insisted: "No, it's alright, it's fine." And Ant - who later learned he'd beaten Dec with a time of 31.4 seconds ahead of his friend's 43.6 second lap - was just relieved to have completed his circuit.

He said: "I made it across the finish line though which was good."

The crash came just a day after the Geordie duo admitted practices for the challenge hadn't been going too well.

Photo: ITV

Dec said: "It's big and dangerous. It's huge." Ant added: "They're massive. We had a go this morning as we have to practise and we both crashed into the wall.

"It's gone pretty badly so far." Ant admitted the trucks cost "a couple of hundred grand", so there would have to be "no more crashing" of the bulky vehicles.

