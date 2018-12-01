WATCH: 11-year-old Michael O’Brien charms Late Late Toy Show viewers as he meets his hero Davy Fitzgerald

For the first time on the Late Late Toy Show, the children’s book segment featured braille and audio books and their reviewer, Michael O’Brien, bowled everyone over with his charm.

Michael, who is visually impaired, is a huge Kerry GAA supporter and doubles as Davy Fitzgerald’s biggest fan. While he was worried that he wouldn’t click with his hero because "he’s from Sixmilebridge", he paid tribute to the Wexford manager’s passion for hurling.

So big a fan of Davy Fitz, is 11-year-old Michael, that he didn’t believe Ryan Tubridy when he introduced him to the book corner.

"He’s not here," he said in disbelief. "He’s not here Ryan."

The Wexford manager had some gifts for Michael, who struggled for words when met with his hero.

The opportunity to deliver the pre-match speech to the Wexford hurling team before their National League games against Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford elicited a "wahey" from Michael who also insisted that the Wexford jersey Davy Fitz brought on stage had to signed along with the former Clare hurler’s book which he had backstage.

Michael was also offered two tickets and a tour of Croke Park for next year’s All-Ireland final and he had the crowd at the Toy Show in tears when he asked Ryan how it could be possible that he could offer him the tickets.

"How can you get them?" he asked.

"It’s not even 2019, it’s more than 9 months like. I will enjoy that, boy. Trust me I will."

Online Editors