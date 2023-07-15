Walking Dead star reveals why she sold her house in LA and moved to Ireland

Pollyanna McIntosh tells of love affair with country after setting up home here

Pollyanna McIntosh in Quicksand which she also directed and stars a sex-addict gay woman

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes with Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh loved filming her latest role in Vikings: Valhalla in Ireland so much she sold up her house in Los Angeles and moved to Dublin.

Scottish-born Pollyanna was familiar to millions in the hit zombie series as Anne and later as Jadis Stokes, in which she starred opposite Andrew Lincoln (Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes).

“There has been a zombie apocalypse and it’s about a community of families, who look together to survive,” Pollyanna explains for those not familiar with the The Walking Dead.

“Essentially the humans are more dangerous than the monsters, because you’ve got to watch your back with the people who are willing to take you out for their survival. So it’s really edge-of-your-seat stuff.

“I think for me it’s about survival and about found family. I think one of the reasons it’s so appealing to people, is because it’s who you’re with and who’s got your back that’s really important.

“She has changed a lot. She goes through these different versions of herself and she’s constantly changing her look and her name and her allegiance.

“So she’s sometimes a bad guy and sometimes a good guy, and you’re never quite sure which way she’s going to go, so it’s a really fun character for me to play. I often find I play dual characters a lot oddly.”

She raves about co-star Andrew Lincoln, who first became a TV favourite in the 1990s as ‘Egg’ in This Life.

“Such a great actor, a great person to work with, good fun too,” she beams, adding she has since done two spin-offs with him.

“I did Walking Dead World Beyond was the first offshoot I did with him. Then I did Summit with him and it was like coming back to family, just a great working environment, great craftspeople, great fun, great commitment to the show.

“I think what really marks The Walking Dead out is it’s the number one show in the world for when it was on, and we had a huge fan base.

“We are very committed to the audience and to ensuring their expectations are met, because they’ve had 11 seasons of their favourite show and we want to keep them entertained and keep them moved in great stories.

“It’s just everybody is working towards the same goal and Andrew is fantastic to work with. It’s very in the moment, it’s full of possibilities, it can go in any direction because they’re such great actors and communicators, and it’s a lot of fun.

“We like welcoming new people into the world as well when new actors come in to play with us.”

Pollyanna says being in such a huge show brought some attention.

“It’s a bit weird when people send things to your house,” she reflects.

“A lot of the fans are quite used to meeting the actors, because we do a lot of conventions, so they are quite aware you’re a person, you’re not the character they’ve seen from the TV. They mostly want a hug or a picture. It’s an honour to make somebody’s day just by saying hello.”

She came to Ireland two years ago to play the part of Queen Aelgifu in Vikings: Valhalla.

“I was very, very glad because I was living in LA during the pandemic — it was a pretty harsh environment,” she recalls.

Glorious

“Then I got asked to do the show in Ireland and it was just green and glorious, and great fun, such a laugh. All these European actors, all these young folk who were coming up. Wicklow is gorgeous. It was very fun being a Viking queen.”

Pollyanna loved it here so much she’s moved to Ireland, lock stock and barrel.

“I’ve sold my house in LA and I’ve moved to Ireland. I love it,” she beams. “I can’t get enough of it. I moved to south Dublin. I had been living in Clontarf on the northside, which I loved.

“You start chatting to somebody and conversation can go any direction, like nothing is off limits. It’s like people are willing to talk about real things, and they are also willing to be themselves. I like the fact that because it’s more social here, across ages.

“Like in the States, certainly in LA, it’s a lot of driving, and you don’t really get to be around people. Whereas here I’ve two dogs, I’m always out walking the dogs and meeting people, and you just have the best craic with people and great conversations.”

She moved to London from her home town of Edinburgh at the age of 15 back in the 1990s, trying her hand at modelling.

“It’s not an easy life for a young person,” she says. “It was an opportunity for me to be an independent person, which I was very grateful for. But it’s not a job which is necessarily a healthy career for a young person.

Dangerous

“I had a good head on me, so I was OK. It was a dangerous game at times for people. Mostly the eating disorder elements of it. I was built tough, so I was alright.”

She moved into acting, starting in small roles at the age of 16 in Irvine Welsh’s Acid House, and was married to former Melrose Place actor Grant Show for several years until they divorced.

“I kind of did everything young, and now I’m enjoying being single in my 40s. I need to find myself a good Irishman, don’t I?” she chuckles.

Pollyanna will be a busy lady at next week’s Galway Film Fleadh as she’s starring in three movies at the famous festival.

They include The Apocalypse Clown, a comedy about a mini apocalypse that happens and about a bunch of clowns that try to get through it and she plays the matriarch.

In Double Blind she plays a doctor who’s running a double blind trial of a drug that goes awry and it means the people who have been tested on can’t sleep, or otherwise they die.

She also directs and stars in Quicksand, in which she plays a sex addict who is one half of a gay couple.

To book tickets for the Galway Film Fleadh see galwayfilmfleadh.com or the Town Hall Theatre box office on 091 569777.