Vogue Williams shares her labour experience with tv cameras in well-received reality show

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews relived the joy of becoming first time parents on their new E4 reality show, which documented everything from their preparation to the delivery.

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too, debuted on Monday night following the couple's journey into parenthood, fittingly on the same station that Matthews rose to fame on back in 2011 as a can't-be-tamed lothario on Made in Chelsea. Over the course of seven years and a number of relationships later, he met the RTE star in 2017 and changed his ways - in just under two years, they wed and welcomed their son Theodore in September of last year.

The show gives insight into their quick-witted conversations with Vogue saying that she went for the "smaller man" after Spencer says he fell for an "older woman". It also features guest appearances from their celebrity friends like Hugo Taylor and Jake Quickenden, and showing Spencer's devotion as a Instagram Husband and taking his wife's OOTD pictures for social media and their comical approach to labour, delivery and parenting.

The filming followed them purchasing last minute necessities, including thermometers and a cot, three days before the due date, and Spencer said he was concerned about the cost, before adding, "Anything that makes you happy makes me happy."

The response has been largely positive as the new mother shared nearly her entire labour experience on air, while Spencer was trying to cheer her up throughout painful contractions.

"Vogue is in an unbearable amount of pain, the contractions are every minute and a half, two minutes, she needs pain relief. It's really hard to watch like that, she's in total agony," he told cameras outside the delivery room at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital.

After an epidural, she was taken to theatre for an emergency C-section as the baby was in breach and his heart rate was spiking, but the C-section wasn't required in the end and the couple chose not to have cameras in for the delivery - just the immediate before and after. Although it was more stylised than 'warts and all', viewers reacted well to the couple's obvious chemistry.

Spencer, Vogue and baby too is making me laugh out loud...#spencervogueandbabytoo

Vogue: his heads going back to normal



Spencer: Omg his head looked like a traffic cone" pic.twitter.com/8OxV3IUAjk — I AM ESTHER-AYO ❤ (@AYO_AYO_AYO_) January 7, 2019

This is cracking me up 😂 #SpencerandVogue — lynsey75💋 (@lynzi75) January 7, 2019

Loving the new show - never realised how funny Spencer is; am literally crying at him scaring Winston with the lion and the barre class. However, Vogue must have the patience of a saint! Thanks for making Monday night's great again ❤ — Caroline Daniels (@CazlarDH) January 7, 2019

So far I’m loving Spencer, Vogue and Baby too! They are such a funny couple and so well suited. @SpencerMatthews does look a little like #TimmyMallet at the barre class 🤣 @VogueWilliams — Sarah (@SarahJLock) January 7, 2019

Ashamed to say I'm loving Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too 😬 — Hollie Keaskin (@holliejay_21) January 8, 2019

PLEASANTLY surprised at how effortlessly funny and witty #Spencerandvogue are pic.twitter.com/IClf7cA0YV — SEVEREEEN (@Severeeen) January 7, 2019

Aw stop Vogue and Spencer have me in stitches in fairness 😂 Really like them! — DOYLER 🌻 (@ShaunaNiDhuill) January 7, 2019

Spencer and Vogues new show is soooo gas — Rebecca (@rebeccaasoph) January 7, 2019

I forgot just how funny Spencer is! Missed him on tv #SpencerVogueAndBabyToo — unknown (@xounknownoxx) January 7, 2019

Online Editors