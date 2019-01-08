Entertainment TV News

Vogue Williams shares her labour experience with tv cameras in well-received reality show

Vogue and Spencer's new E4 reality show
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews relived the joy of becoming first time parents on their new E4 reality show, which documented everything from their preparation to the delivery.

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too, debuted on Monday night following the couple's journey into parenthood, fittingly on the same station that Matthews rose to fame on back in 2011 as a can't-be-tamed lothario on Made in Chelsea. Over the course of seven years and a number of relationships later, he met the RTE star in 2017 and changed his ways - in just under two years, they wed and welcomed their son Theodore in September of last year.

The show gives insight into their quick-witted conversations with Vogue saying that she went for the "smaller man" after Spencer says he fell for an "older woman". It also features guest appearances from their celebrity friends like Hugo Taylor and Jake Quickenden, and showing Spencer's devotion as a Instagram Husband and taking his wife's OOTD pictures for social media and their comical approach to labour, delivery and parenting.

The filming followed them purchasing last minute necessities, including thermometers and a cot, three days before the due date, and Spencer said he was concerned about the cost, before adding, "Anything that makes you happy makes me happy."

The response has been largely positive as the new mother shared nearly her entire labour experience on air, while Spencer was trying to cheer her up throughout painful contractions.

"Vogue is in an unbearable amount of pain, the contractions are every minute and a half, two minutes, she needs pain relief. It's really hard to watch like that, she's in total agony," he told cameras outside the delivery room at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital.

After an epidural, she was taken to theatre for an emergency C-section as the baby was in breach and his heart rate was spiking, but the C-section wasn't required in the end and the couple chose not to have cameras in for the delivery - just the immediate before and after. Although it was more stylised than 'warts and all', viewers reacted well to the couple's obvious chemistry.

