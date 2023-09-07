Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally hit Ibiza to explore their sexual boundaries in new TV show

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams's new TV show is out this month

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally will hit Ibiza to explore their sexual boundaries in new E4 show Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive.

The podcast co-hosts visit the Spanish island to meet people and communities that are pushing the boundaries of conventional sex.

The show is described as “a sex and body-positive journey, filtered through the lens of best friends who do not hold back.”

“It's a raucous, real-talk, funny road trip with heart that approaches the world of sex, spirituality, and wellness in an entirely fresh and riotous way.”

The pair have already worked together hosting their hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally discuss their friendship on RTE's Late Late show

Vogue Williams said the Ibiza trip took their friendship to the next level: “I loved Ibiza – getting spanked by Joanne was certainly a highlight.”

“I had an absolute ball in Ibiza, and I can’t wait for people to see how liberated I now am and what a frigid Vogue is,” Joanne McNally added.

Commissioning editor Genna Gibson said: “Lifelong friends Vogue and Joanne are the perfect duo to lead this entertaining exploration of female empowerment and sex positivity. Equipped with their unique sense of humour and their shared natural curiosity for the topic, I’m really looking forward to finding out whether they’ll both be feeling the love by the end…”

The one-off show will be broadcast on September 21 on E4 and will be streamed on the Channel 4 website.