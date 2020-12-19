Victoria Mary Clarke speaks out against ‘cruel remarks’ about Shane MacGowan on Late Late Show

Shane MacGowan pictured at The Late Late Show Busk for Simon, in aid of the Simon Community, at RTE, Donnybrook, Dublin, which aired December 18th 2020. Picture Andres Poveda

Author Victoria Mary Clarke spoke out today against disrespectful remarks directed at her husband, Pogues lead singer Shane MacGowan.

MacGowan appeared on last night’s edition of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show alongside many other high profile musicians as part of a busking endeavour for charity.

Some people on social media made disparaging comments about MacGowan’s physical appearance, which his wife has since addressed this morning.

“We got some criticism for Shane MacGowan’s appearance on the ⁦[Late Late Show⁩] last night, cruel remarks,” Clarke said on Twitter.

“But often it’s the person who looks totally normal and healthy who is quietly hiding despair, myself included so please look out for your loved ones!”

Her comments were welcomed by many, with many praising MacGowan’s performance last night.

Clarke also responded to one comment which has since been deleted, saying: “I hope you never have a loved one with mental health issues or addiction, I imagine you are not the most compassionate person in the world!”

Today, she addressed the comment again, adding: “I really want to thank this guy, he has apologised for what he said and he realises that it was insensitive. You are totally forgiven!!!!”

Clarke married MacGowan two years ago in 2018 during Christmas in Copenhagen. The couple had been together for 32 years at that point.

Last night’s busking event would usually take place in person on Christmas Eve, but due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, it was moved to the Late Late Show.

In the end, €1.2m was raised for the homeless charity the Simon Community last night.

The tradition was started 10 years ago by Glen Hansard, who is renowned for writing the Oscar winning song ‘Falling Slowly’ for the film Once. Alongside Hansard and MacGowan, many other famous names joined in yesterday, including Danny O’Reilly, Roisin O, Imelda May and Finbar Furey.

