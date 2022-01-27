Veteran comedian, writer and actor Barry Cryer dies aged 86

One of Britain’s most popular and gifted comedians and writers Barry Cryer has died at the age of 86.

Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and wrote jokes for countless household names. He was one of the main writers on the legendary comedy show The Two Ronnies and his material was used by some of the biggest acts of the 1970s, including Kenny Everett, Dave Allen and Les Dawson.

His family said he had died “peacefully, in good spirits and with his family around him”.

Former That’s Life! presenter Esther Rantzen, who first worked with Cryer in the 1960s, said: “In a way Barry was a genius, but so unassuming that he would be astonished, I think, to be called a genius – but he was."

Comedian Jack Dee, host of I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue which Cryer had also featured in and previously hosted, tweeted: “British comedy just lost its greatest curator and archivist.

"Thoughts are with Terry and all his family. RIP Baz. ‘There was this parrot........’”

Comedian David Mitchell said in a tweet: “He was a brilliant man and a bringer of huge joy who never stopped being delighted by comedy. What an amazing life.”

Former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins tweeted: “Oh Baz” followed by a broken-hearted emoji, adding: “Rest in peace you inimitable gag-cannon. xxx #barrycryer”.

Employees at the pub Cryer used to frequent paid tribute to the comedian, who “always had a smile on his face”.