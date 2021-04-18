President Michael D Higgins out for a stroll with his dog Misneach. Photo: Mark Condren

Van Morrison will make his first Irish TV performance in 26 years tonight to celebrate President Michael D Higgins 80th birthday.

The singer-songwriter will be among some of the artists to honour the President in a one-hour special show of music and the arts on TG4.

Titled Ómós - Michael D @ 80, the programme will air tonight at 9.30pm on TG4 and TG4.ie.

Morrison will be sending greetings to Mr Higgins from his native Belfast, and will perform a cover of his hit song Burning Ground.

However, many more of Ireland’s poets, playwrights, dancers, and musicians will celebrate the President tonight, as well as his own artistry, politics and philosophy.

Sibéal Ní Chasaide is set to perform alongside Séamus Ó Flatharta and his sister Caoimhe. There’s also a specially commissioned sean nós dance performance that will be performed by four-time all-Ireland champion melodeon player Emma Corbett and dancer Sibéal Davitt.

Tolü Makay, who was raised in Tullamore, will also sing her song Don’t Let Go from Rathfarnham Castle in Dublin with her four-piece band. Born in Nigeria, Makay has had recent chart success with her version of the Sawdoctors’ N17.

Iarla Ó Lionáird, Steve Cooney, De Dannan’s Frankie Gavin and Mairtín O'Connor will also be celebrating the President’s birthday as they team up in Galway Town Hall Theatre with harpist and current TG4 Gradam Ceoil Musician of the Year Laoise Kelly.

They will perform the 17th century melody Caitlín Triail, alongside two jigs from the gardens of the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

A rendition of Donal Kenny will also be performed by Paddy Keenan of the Bothy Band and Gradam Ceoil TG4 Singer of the Year 2019 Thomas McCarthy.

Throughout his life, President Higgins has championed the rights of many of Ireland’s minorities and those within the fringes of society. As such, the show will also include an appreciation of Traveller culture’s contributions to trad music in Ireland.

Among those who will also pay tribute to President Higgins in tonight’s show are former Irish president Mary Robinson, director general of TG4 Alan Esslemont, Druid Theatre director Garry Hynes, playwright and director Darach Mac Con Iomaire, former vice-president at NUI Galway Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh, and senator and barrister Ivana Bacik.

