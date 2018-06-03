The final of Britain's Got Talent will open with a recording of a special blessing from Bishop Reverend Michael Curry, who delivered a sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

US bishop who stole the show at the royal wedding to open Britain's Got Talent final

The American bishop's 14-minute, passionate address entitled The Power of Love was the most tweeted-about moment of the day of the royal wedding, according to Twitter.

In the video that will begin the ITV show's finale, Bishop Curry says: "Hello Britain's Got Talent. It is a joy to bring you these greetings, to all of the contestants, to the judges, to the audience, to all who make this possible. "Thank you for what you are doing, thank you to the contestants who offer yourselves and share your talent and your gifts with the rest of us, you actually help to bring some joy and happiness.

"So, thank you, God bless you, God keep you and may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love." The preacher's energetic speech at the royal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor began by quoting civil rights activist and devout Christian Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

It was widely seen as a departure from the type of sermons normally seen at church services for royal events. His impassioned delivery prompted smiles and amused glances including from the bride and groom.

Rev Curry previously revealed he originally thought his invitation to speak at the service was a practical joke. He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I thought somebody was doing an April Fool's joke on me. I just didn't in my wildest imagination..."

The bishop said he "had no idea" his speech had caused such a stir, adding: "When I sat down from the sermon, I remember thinking to myself, 'I hope that was OK'."

The Britain's Got Talent live final will air on ITV tonight at 7.30pm.

Press Association