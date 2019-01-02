Una Healy is flexing her presenting muscles on The Six O'Clock Show this week.

Una Healy is flexing her presenting muscles on The Six O'Clock Show this week.

Una Healy taking over from Muireann O'Connell on The Six O'Clock Show this week

The former Saturdays star, who recently recorded new solo material in LA, will fill in for Muireann O'Connell on the Virgin Media One entertainment show.

The 37-year-old singer will co-present with Martin King and Ray Foley, but it won't be her first time as she previously took to the sofa in April last year.

Una, who split with Ben Foden, her husband of six years, last summer, recently revealed she is in a new relationship with David Breen, a physiotherapist for rugby union team the Wasps and captain of the Limerick hurling team.

Una Healy with Martin King

Una is mum to daughter Aoife (5) and son Tadhg (3), who she shares with Ben.

She rose to fame alongside Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes as part of girl band The Saturdays.

The Six O'Clock Show airs weekdays on Virgin Media One.

Online Editors