Two must-see Irish-made documentaries to air tonight and New Year's Day

Having one excellent Irish-made television documentary to look forward to over the Christmas and New Year period is a godsend — especially this year, when RTÉ’s worst ever financial crisis has left its seasonal line-up looking, for the most, part desperately threadbare.

But having two of them — going out on different channels within four days of one another — is a cause for a double celebration. The icing on the cake is that they’re certain to be among the very best things we see in the next two weeks — not just on the Irish channels, but anywhere on television.

On Sunday, December 29, RTÉ One airs Niall Tóibín: Everyman. This one-hour film about the actor, comedian and supreme interpreter of the work of Brendan Behan, whose career encompassed radio, theatre, television, films and solo comedy shows (I was lucky enough to see him live at the Belltable in Limerick in the 1980s), was already slated to be part of RTÉ’s festive line-up before Tóibín’s death on November 13, just days short of his 90th birthday.

His passing, however, has imbued it with deep poignancy. The documentary focuses on his daughters, as they undertake the archiving of the huge amount of film and theatre memorabilia their father assembled during his career, which began in the 1950s when he joined the Radio Éireann Players, RTÉ’s radio repertory company.

There are contributions from many who worked with Tóibín, including Pierce Brosnan, Gabriel Byrne, Jim Sheridan, Stephen Rea and Holt McCallany, star of Netflix’s riveting Mindhunter.

A roster of even starrier names, including Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall, Ridley Scott and Daniel Radcliffe, contribute to Fear Darb Ainm Harris, which is on TG4 on New Year’s Day.

Film version: Richard Harris in The Field, based on the play that itself was inspired by the 1958 murder of Moss Moore

The title, which translates to English as A Man Called Harris, gives a clever nod to one of the Limerick-born actor’s most extraordinary films: the 1970 western A Man Called Horse, which depicted Native American society in a realistic, sympathetic, but never romanticised, way 20 full years before Dances With Wolves came along.

If you plan to watch only one film in your lifetime about a white man who becomes a respected warrior of a Native American tribe, Kevin Costner’s bloated, sentimental Oscar winner is not the one you should be seeking out.

Apart from taking iconic Irish actors as their subjects, the two documentaries have something else in common: both are produced and directed by Brian Reddin.

Reddin’s company Dearg Films, which he with fellow producer Rossa Ó Sioradáin, doesn’t limit itself to factual films. It was for instance, behind the excellent TG4 comedy-drama Fir Bolg, about a band reuniting years after various personal gripes and jealousies caused them to split up.

But over the last decade or so, Reddin has carved out a niche in fresh, engrossing, original movie-related documentaries with explicitly Irish connections and an unusual angle of approach.

The list includes John Huston: An t-Éireannach (1996), Ray McAnally: M’Athair (2011), Robert Shaw: Jaws, Deoch & Deora (2015), Reabhloidithe Hollywood (2015), which recounted the extraordinary tale of how Irish rebels George Brent and Arthur Shields became Hollywood stars, and last year’s superb Constance Smith: Hollywood Tragedy, which focused on the sad life of the Limerick-born actress who found stardom in Tinseltown, but at a terrible personal cost.

A favourite of mine is the wonderful It Came from Connemara (2014), which recounted B-movie legend Roger Corman’s brief but memorable spell making low-budget moves out of a studio in the west of Ireland.

More films like the ones Reddin makes, and fewer indulgences like Dancing With the Stars, might help RTÉ recover some credibility.

• Niall Tóibín: Everyman is on RTÉ One on Sunday, December 29, at 9.30pm

• Fear Darb Ainm Harris (A Man Called Harris) is on TG4 on New Year's Day at 9.30pm

Online Editors