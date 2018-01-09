TV3 is to be rebranded as Virgin Media Television in the autumn of 2018.

TV3 set to be renamed under 'very significant re-brand'

Pat Kiely made the announcement during the station's season launch today.

Kiely added that the renaming was part of a “very significant re-brand”. The station was bought by Virgin Media in July 2015 for €80 million.

The station also announced a series of new programming including flagship entertainment show Ireland’s Got Talent. TV3 boss Bill Malone said it was “the most ambitious launch to date”.

Today's launch saw a number of new shows added to the station's roster, as well as the return of a number of established programmes. The broadcast date for Louis Walsh's reality show, Ireland's Got Talent, was confirmed.

The show, hosted by Lucy Kennedy, will kick off on Saturday February 3, right after the NatWest 6 Nations Wales v Scotland game and the Ireland v France game in the Stade de France. All 15 6 Nations matches will be shown on TV3 in the following weeks with panelists Ronan O'Gara, Shane Horgan, Alan Quinlan, Shane Jennings and Matt Williams.

TV3 won the rights in 2015 to screen the rugby tournament - previously broadcast by RTE - for a period of four years from 2018 to 2021.

Ireland's Got Talent will provide rival reality to RTE's Dancing with the Stars every weekend. The new venture for TV3 boasts judges Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Jason Byrne, and Denise Van Outen.

It has also been revealed that Glenda Gilson and James Kavanagh will co-present spin off show Ireland’s Got Mór Talent. It will air directly after the main show on TV3 and will give viewers access to behind the scenes gossip, unseen auditions, and interviews. TV3's new schedule also sees The Tonight Show with Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates extended to four nights a week - Monday to Thursday - from February 5.

The channel's soap Red Rock will return for 13 episodes, which were filmed last year, kicking off on January 22.

