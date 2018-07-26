TV3 presenter Ciara Doherty announces live on air that she's pregnant with her first child

TV3 presenter Ciara Doherty has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Ireland AM presenter confirmed the news live on air this morning.

She revealed that she and her husband Richard are looking forward to their baby's arrival at the end of January.

Doherty, who was earlier this year made a permanent fixture on the breakfast time couch as co-anchor, told viewers she is “thrilled” and feels “incredibly lucky” to be expecting.

The happy couple tied the knot in in the Montserrat Mountains in Barcelona last August.

Doherty, who is a qualified barrister, replaced fellow TV3 presenter Anna Daly on Ireland AM.

The 7am start on Ireland AM has proved no bother to the glamorous Donegal woman.

"Before I started with TV3 I worked with Newstalk on the Breakfast Show and I actually had to get up even earlier for that," Doherty previously said.

"So with Ireland AM I get a bit of a lie in - not much though.

"You have to be pretty disciplined when you're working at that hour of the morning. I've been doing it for a while so I've gotten pretty good at it and I always try to go to bed early, last week I was asleep by nine," she added.

