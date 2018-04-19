TV presenter Dale Winton's sudden death described as 'non-suspicious but unexplained'

Dale Winton's death is being described as "non-suspicious but unexplained."

The 'Supermarket Sweep' host tragically passed away at his home at the age of just 62 yesterday - just a month before his 63rd birthday - and, although Scotland Yard are still investigating why and how he died, they have confirmed there was no evidence of foul play when they arrived at his property yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson has told the Metro.co.uk: "Although not suspicious, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death will be carried out. A post-mortem has also been ordered by Scotland Yard to determine cause of death." Dale had only moved in his new home three weeks ago but his neighbours have told the MailOnline that he "did not look great" in the lead up to his death.

The well-loved presenter took a four-year break from TV due to health issues and his battle with depression, but he appeared to be in good spirits when he returned to screens in February for his travelogue series 'Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive'. There was even speculation that Dale would reprise his hosting duties on 'Supermarket Sweep' next year as FremantleMedia had acquired the global format rights to the iconic shopping series and were planning to bring it back in 2019.

A bouquet of white roses outside the former residence of Dale Winton (Jamie Johnson/PA)

Dale presented the show, which sees three teams go head-to-head using their skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes, from 1993 until 2001. He then returned for a one-off series in 2007.

Dale's sad passing was confirmed by his agent Jan Kennedy on Wednesday evening. Jan said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today. While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

Online Editors