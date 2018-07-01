TV hosts suspended for racist gesture after celebrating South Korea's win in the World Cup
Two US-based television hosts have been suspended after making racist gestures on air during their post-World Cup coverage.
Morning show broacasters James Tahhan and Janice Bencomse, with NBCUniversal's Telemundo network, were punished after making 'slanty eyes' when South Korea beat Germany during their World Cup match.
Mr Tahhan apologised later for his "lack of sensitivity", adding, "I admit that I did something wrong and wanted to apologize to anyone who was offended by it."
The network distanced themselves from the behaviour of their on-air talent.
"We are extremely disappointed with our morning show contributors James Tahhan’s and Janice Bencosme’s gestures referring to the South Korean national soccer team," a statement read.
"Our company takes this kind of inappropriate behaviour very seriously, as it is contrary to our values and standards."
The pair may face further disciplinary action.
NEW: Telemundo has suspended hosts James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme after the pair made racist slant eye gestures while celebrating the South Korean World Cup soccer team— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 28, 2018
Here's the videohttps://t.co/Zj8QmnMk6Z pic.twitter.com/apLpZxQdvW
Online Editors
