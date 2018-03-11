Entertainment TV News

'TV Gold' - Philip Schofield stuns viewers with incredible singing voice on Saturday Night Takeaway

Philip Schofield on last night's Saturday Night Takeaway. Photo: ITV
Morning TV host Phillip Schofield stole the show when he sang on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway last night.

Andrew Lloyd Webber was given a star-studded early birthday present as Ant and Dec roped in a celebrity line-up for the musical theatre impresario.

Alexandra Burke, Joe McElderry, and James Corden contributed their musical talents to the tribute but it was Phillip Schofield who stole the show as he reprised his Joseph And his Technicolor Dreamcoat performance 25 years after taking to the stage at the London Palladium.

The duo's Saturday Night Takeaway paid tribute to the acclaimed composer with a medley of his biggest hits including from Cats and Phantom Of The Opera.

The special performance comes just two weeks shy of Lloyd Webber's 70th birthday which is being marked with a new album.

School Of Rock kicked off the tribute before nods to Cats and Phantom Of The Opera with Any Dream Will Do rounding off the programme.

The final number featured leading men performances from McElderry, Corden and Ant and Dec before Schofield intervened to aplomb.

Lord Lloyd Webber was among the studio audience and labelled Schofield "amazing" - a message shared among viewers online.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns next Saturday on ITV.

