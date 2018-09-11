TV Choice Awards: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor as Peaky Blinders scoops Best Drama
Gangland drama Peaky Blinders was a double winner at the glitzy TV Choice Awards in London, which was hosted by Richard Osman.
The show triumphed in the best drama and best actor (Cillian Murphy) categories.
Elsewhere, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won the coveted best entertainment show prize.
The programme beat the likes of Celebrity Juice, Gogglebox and The Graham Norton Show to take home the trophy.
The win comes after McPartlin took a step back from TV commitments and public appearances following a drink-driving charge earlier this year.
The awards, voted for by the public, celebrate the best of the last 12 months in television and see gongs given out in several categories.
Other winners include Strictly Come Dancing, which waltzed off with the best talent show prize. It beat shows including Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off to the accolade.
In the soap categories, Coronation Street scooped the sought after best soap prize after a year of big storylines, including the Pat Phelan murders.
Emmerdale took home two gongs – Ned Porteous was named best newcomer while fellow cast member Emma Atkins clinched best actress.
Gangland drama Peaky Blinders was also a double winner at the glitzy event in London, which was hosted by Richard Osman.
The show triumphed in the best drama and best actor (Cillian Murphy) categories.
Best actress went to Michelle Keegan for her military drama Our Girl.
Benidorm’s victory in the best comedy category was particularly sweet, as the series is bowing out after 10 series.
The awards were held at The Dorchester on Park Lane, London.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Soap
Coronation Street
Best New Drama
Liar
Best Drama Series
Peaky Blinders
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Best Actress
Michelle Keegan, Our Girl
Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife
Best Reality Show
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Best Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Best Daytime Show
This Morning
Best Food Show
Sunday Brunch
Best Comedy
Benidorm
Best Soap Actor
Danny Dyer, EastEnders
Best Soap Actress
Emma Atkins, Emmerdale
Best Soap Newcomer
Ned Porteous, Emmerdale
Best Factual Show
Blue Planet II
Press Association