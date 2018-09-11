Entertainment TV News

Tuesday 11 September 2018

TV Choice Awards: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor as Peaky Blinders scoops Best Drama

Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory star in Peaky Blinders (Joe Giddens/PA)
Julia Hunt

Gangland drama Peaky Blinders was a double winner at the glitzy TV Choice Awards in London, which was hosted by Richard Osman.

The show triumphed in the best drama and best actor (Cillian Murphy) categories.

Elsewhere, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won the coveted best entertainment show prize.

The programme beat the likes of Celebrity Juice, Gogglebox and The Graham Norton Show to take home the trophy.

The win comes after McPartlin took a step back from TV commitments and public appearances following a drink-driving charge earlier this year.

The awards, voted for by the public, celebrate the best of the last 12 months in television and see gongs given out in several categories.

Other winners include Strictly Come Dancing, which waltzed off with the best talent show prize. It beat shows including Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off to the accolade.

ipanews_e8fec383-f33a-4559-b1a3-8d608fa650f7_embedded238399334
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Dame Darcey Bussell (Ray Burmiston)

In the soap categories, Coronation Street scooped the sought after best soap prize after a year of big storylines, including the Pat Phelan murders.

Emmerdale took home two gongs – Ned Porteous was named best newcomer while fellow cast member Emma Atkins clinched best actress.

ipanews_e8fec383-f33a-4559-b1a3-8d608fa650f7_embedded236185310
Cillian Murphy (PA)

Best actress went to Michelle Keegan for her military drama Our Girl.

Benidorm’s victory in the best comedy category was particularly sweet, as the series is bowing out after 10 series.

The awards were held at The Dorchester on Park Lane, London.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Soap
Coronation Street

Best New Drama
Liar

Best Drama Series
Peaky Blinders

Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Best Actress
Michelle Keegan, Our Girl

Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife

Best Reality Show
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing

ipanews_f93cb0aa-2288-461a-9e28-1ed5151436be_embedded238214806
Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (PA)

Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build

Best Daytime Show
This Morning

Best Food Show
Sunday Brunch

Best Comedy
Benidorm

Best Soap Actor
Danny Dyer, EastEnders

ipanews_f93cb0aa-2288-461a-9e28-1ed5151436be_embedded231309470
Danny Dyer (PA)

Best Soap Actress
Emma Atkins, Emmerdale

Best Soap Newcomer
Ned Porteous, Emmerdale

Best Factual Show
Blue Planet II

ipanews_f93cb0aa-2288-461a-9e28-1ed5151436be_embedded233291333
Blue Planet II (Lisa Labinjoh/Joe Platko)

Press Association

