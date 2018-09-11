Gangland drama Peaky Blinders was a double winner at the glitzy TV Choice Awards in London, which was hosted by Richard Osman.

TV Choice Awards: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor as Peaky Blinders scoops Best Drama

The show triumphed in the best drama and best actor (Cillian Murphy) categories.

Elsewhere, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won the coveted best entertainment show prize.

The programme beat the likes of Celebrity Juice, Gogglebox and The Graham Norton Show to take home the trophy.

The win comes after McPartlin took a step back from TV commitments and public appearances following a drink-driving charge earlier this year.

The awards, voted for by the public, celebrate the best of the last 12 months in television and see gongs given out in several categories.

Other winners include Strictly Come Dancing, which waltzed off with the best talent show prize. It beat shows including Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off to the accolade.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Dame Darcey Bussell (Ray Burmiston)

In the soap categories, Coronation Street scooped the sought after best soap prize after a year of big storylines, including the Pat Phelan murders.

Emmerdale took home two gongs – Ned Porteous was named best newcomer while fellow cast member Emma Atkins clinched best actress.

Cillian Murphy (PA)

Best actress went to Michelle Keegan for her military drama Our Girl.

Benidorm’s victory in the best comedy category was particularly sweet, as the series is bowing out after 10 series.

The awards were held at The Dorchester on Park Lane, London.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Soap

Coronation Street

Best New Drama

Liar

Best Drama Series

Peaky Blinders

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Best Actress

Michelle Keegan, Our Girl

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife

Best Reality Show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (PA)

Best Entertainment Show

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Best Daytime Show

This Morning

Best Food Show

Sunday Brunch

Best Comedy

Benidorm

Best Soap Actor

Danny Dyer, EastEnders

Danny Dyer (PA)

Best Soap Actress

Emma Atkins, Emmerdale

Best Soap Newcomer

Ned Porteous, Emmerdale

Best Factual Show

Blue Planet II

Blue Planet II (Lisa Labinjoh/Joe Platko)

Press Association