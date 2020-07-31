Trump card: Can Gleeson pull off playing The Donald?

In early trailers for the controversial new TV mini-series The Comey Rule, Brendan Gleeson looks uncannily like the 45th US President, swaggering around in enormous suits, his skin a day-glow orange, his hair whisked into a gravity-defying quiff.

He's well-cast as Donald Trump, the same height (6ft 2in), and with a similarly imposing physique. But on the basis of a 10-second trailer, there have already been criticisms of his vocal approach: he delivers lines in a muttering growl, which some have complained is insufficiently Trumpian.

Gleeson is a wily and intelligent actor and, before taking on this role, will have wrestled with a difficult question: how do you play perhaps the most impersonated man on the planet? It started with Alec Baldwin's clownish turns on Saturday Night Live, and now everyone has a Trump impression. To get beyond the caricature and embody the man himself, Gleeson would have to ditch the well-worn tics and come up with something new. No doubt he has.

The drama, based on former FBI chief James Comey's memoir and due to be screened in September, is unlikely to be flattering: Comey (who's played by Jeff Daniels) was fired by Trump in May, 2017 on foot of the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential election; his distaste for his former boss is well known.

Apparently, one of Gleeson's pre-conditions for playing the role was that he wouldn't have to do any press for it, and as America faces into its dirtiest and most divisive election since the mid-19th century, this seems a wise move. That is not a fight you want to get caught in the middle of.

Gleeson is not the first Irish actor to play an American president: Daniel Day-Lewis won an Oscar for his compelling portrayal of Honest Abe in Steven Spielberg's 2012 drama Lincoln.

But while Day-Lewis got to play arguably the greatest US President, poor Brendan is saddled with one of the very worst. Also, Lincoln is long dead, unfilmed, giving Day-Lewis the licence to invent: everyone knows what Donald looks and sounds like; Gleeson's room for manoeuvre is slight.

It can't have been easy, but his track record playing real people - even unsympathetic ones - is impressive. In 1991, five years before Liam Neeson played Michael Collins in Neil Jordan's big-budget movie, Gleeson played the charismatic rebel in a TV drama called The Treaty, brilliantly conveying Collins' ruthlessness and charm.

He was terrifying, but also funny and faintly ridiculous playing Dublin outlaw Martin Cahill in John Boorman's The General (1998), cutting a ludicrous swagger as the criminal who thought he could get away with anything until he made the mistake of selling stolen paintings to the UVF.

And in 2009, he seemed an unlikely choice to play that cornerstone of the British ruling class, Winston Churchill.

An acclaimed mini-series directed by Thaddeus O'Sullivan, Into The Storm was set in 1945, as Winston retreats to the South of France with his wife Clemmie to await the results of the general election. Churchill was the lion of Whitehall, who had stood alone against Hitler and led his country through the Blitz, but he was about to be ejected by the pragmatic British electorate. And as he waits, he looks back.

Gleeson caught the windiness, the pettiness, the grandeur and the brilliance of a man who was impossible to be around, but resolute in the face of tyranny. Gary Oldman won an Oscar for playing Churchill in The Darkest Hour (2017), but by comparison, his performance was cold, bloodless, technical.

Gleeson is a character actor in the purest sense, able to immerse himself in parts that might seem wrong for him, and excel. He will bring something unexpected to the role of Donald J. Trump and no doubt the man himself will find some way of being flattered by it.

Maybe Donald will enjoy the fact that The Comey Rule is set in 2017: compared to what's happening in America right now, that must seem like a golden age.

