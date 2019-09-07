'Truly stunning' - Sinead O'Connor wows on Late Late with two powerful performances and dedicates Nothing Compares 2U to Prince

In the first show of the season, the legendary Irish singer launched her comeback to music after a five year break with two stunning performances.

Kicking off with her take on Shane MacGowan's beautiful Rainy Night in Soho, accompanied by her band and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Sinead wowed the audience in studio and at home.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy about her approach to singing, she said she was trained in bel canto, which she describes as the 'Stanislavski' method of singing.

"We don't use notes or scales or anything like that, or breathing work, we use the first song as a warm-up," she explained.

"What they teach is the emotions will take you to the notes. What you can call it is the Stanislavski method of singing - that's exactly what it is.

"So, you're using the emotion, you're being the character who's speaking. You figure out who I'm speaking to, what's my motivation."

She added, "The first rule of bel canto is never sing a song that's not in your nature, that you can't identify with a character. [Rainy Night in Soho] is in everybody's nature. That song is absolutely beautiful. Anybody could sing that song. It sings itself."

However, it was Sinead's performance of Nothing Compares 2U, which was written by Prince (to whom she dedicated her performance) and which originally released in 1990, that really resonated with viewers, moving some to tears.

Speaking about Nothing Compares 2U, she said he has "parked" the song twice in her life, the first time for a few weeks, and the second time because she "couldn't find anything" in it.

"Thanks be to God I had a tricky few years and that gave me back some stuff," she said, adding that she wanted to dedicate her performance to Prince, who wrote the song.

"That helps me Stanislavsky wise," she said. "When I close my eyes I'm talking to him, I'll be saying in my little world, the Stanislavsky world, I will be all of us in the whole universe singing to Prince about how much we miss him."

I don’t get goosebumps very often but this was one of the times I did. I was lucky enough to be in the audience and hear it live. Absolutely stunning performance from Sinead and her band with the chamber orchestra . Blown away. #latelate #Goosebumps @MagdaDavitt77 https://t.co/OGynJosYLC — Donie Keyes (@frogstogs) September 7, 2019

A great reminder how brilliant Sinead O’Connor is! #latelate — javarley (@JarlathVarley) September 7, 2019

The power and passion of Sinéad last night was inspiational gorgeous music from a tower house of a human thank you @MagdaDavitt77 #latelate — Maria McGloughlin (@MiaMcGloughlin) September 7, 2019

Well I am 47yr old fella from England and LOVED Prince so to hear Sinead O'Connor dedicate Nothing Compares to U it to him and sing it so beautifully gave me a tear in my eye... (mind the bottle of red I had may have helped that) #latelate — Bat & Trap (@Bat_n_Trap) September 7, 2019

Not ashamed to say I cried watching this last night. One of my favourite songs sung perfectly by one of Ireland's finest artists. What a talent you have @MagdaDavitt77 , and I'm so thankful you're still happy to share it with us: https://t.co/0gVQqDwzG3 #latelate — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) September 7, 2019

If you loved Sinead’s Nothing Compares to You last night, here’s Rainy Night in SoHo. Best musical performance on the #LateLate in years. The chills. https://t.co/jGe4WkhjvR — rorymcevoy (@rorymcevoy) September 7, 2019

The seems to be a shocked reaction to how good Sinead O'Connor was last night. Was there ever any doubt? Her voice has always been amazing. And you can tell she has the most lovely soul. #latelate — Paula O'Connor (@paulaoconnor_) September 7, 2019

Great to see Sinead O’Connor looking so well and sounding better than ever. Incredible performance last night on #latelate — Mark Connolly (@markdconnolly) September 7, 2019

Coming home from work and getting to watch this. Truly stunning. And that smile at the end ♥️ #latelate https://t.co/2zbMlmOG3Z — JJ Hartigan (@jayhartigan) September 7, 2019

Sinead also revealed that she was "burned out" after years of touring and that her recent return to music is a comeback of sorts, although "not an intended one".

She added that she did not expect anyone to be interested in her return to music.

"I actually thought nobody would be interested," she said. "I really thought nobody would buy any tickets to any shows. I really thought I wouldn't get any shows, that nobody would hrie me to do a show after being out so long."

The singer will perform four of Shane MacGowan's songs, and a couple of her own, at Feile 19 on September 20. She will also perform at several dates across Ireland including a sold-out show at Vicar Street.

Sinead was one of several guests who proved extremely popular with viewers, including writer and actress Aisling Bea, Love Island stars Maura Higgins, Greg O'Shea, and Curtis Pritchard, singer Lewis Capaldi, and representatives from Ireland's National Services.

Online Editors